RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
Raytheon Raises Its 1Q Adjusted Earnings Guidance

04/09/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
By Allison Prang

Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp. raised its first-quarter adjusted earnings guidance and said it expects first-quarter sales to be higher than the midpoint of its expected range.

The company said its expectations are based on preliminary financial information.

Raytheon said it expects adjusted earnings to be between 87 cents a share and 90 cents a share. The company was previously expecting between 70 cents and 75 cents a share.

The company also had said it was expecting sales between $14.8 billion and $15.4 billion for the first quarter. It said it is now expecting sales to be higher than that range's midpoint.

Raytheon added its 2021 outlook hasn't changed.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-21 1712ET

