Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : A hypersonic missile takes flight

09/27/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It was a historic test.

A hypersonic missile launched from under the wing of an aircraft. Seconds later, a solid rocket motor boosted the system to supersonic speeds and its scramjet engine ignited. Punching through the atmosphere, the missile accelerated to speeds greater than Mach 5 as it soared for miles. Compressing incoming air, the system climbed to its cruising altitude, withstanding blazing temperatures.

In the test, conducted by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the aircraft dropped what is known as a Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC. The missile is built by Raytheon Technologies and powered by Northrop Grumman's scramjet tech.

"This is a history-making moment, and this success paves the way for an affordable, long-range hypersonic system in the near term to strengthen national security," said Colin Whelan, vice president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business. "This test proves we can deliver the first operational hypersonic scramjet, providing a significant increase in warfighting capabilities."

Hypersonic missiles are dramatically faster than traditional weapons such as cruise missiles. They would give military commanders not just a more survivable weapon, but a greater range of options as to how and when to deploy them.

Raytheon Technologies is using its experience building high-speed missiles to develop a system that can withstand the extreme environmental conditions of sustained hypersonic speeds.

The test puts the companies on track to deliver a prototype system to the U.S. Department of Defense.

"This flight test brings the U.S. military closer than ever before to deploying an offensive air-breathing hypersonic capability - a revolutionary leap forward for our warfighters," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

The former Raytheon Company signed a teaming agreement with Northrop Grumman in 2019. Under that agreement, the companies are integrating Northrop Grumman's scramjet combustors into Raytheon Technologies' air-breathing hypersonic weapons. Raytheon Technologies has been working on the HAWC program since 2013.

The industry team's combined experience is helping accelerate development of the next generation of tactical missile systems.

"This is a feat that was decades in the making," Whelan said. "And, it is thanks to incredible innovators that turned mathematical theory into reality."

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 20:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
04:12pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : A hypersonic missile takes flight
PU
03:07pRAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE : Northrop Grumman successfully test fire hypersonic weapon
PR
01:22pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : opens high-tech ‘factory of the future' in North Texas
PU
11:03aCURTISS WRIGHT : Gets Raytheon Contract for Processor, Networking Modules
MT
09:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A new gift from China
09/23RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Helping military veterans find great jobs
PU
09/23RAYTHEON INTELLIGENCE & SPACE : expands innovation and manufacturing footprint in North Te..
PR
09/22RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Trusting AI when the stakes are high
PU
09/22RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Awarded Funding by FAA for $50M Effort to Further ..
PU
09/17JADC2 : Building the U.S. military's ‘internet of things'
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 198 M - -
Net income 2021 4 357 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 87,16 $
Average target price 101,41 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Tracy A. Atkinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.89%130 669
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.54%96 788
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.73%56 951
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION32.66%55 091
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.24%44 909
BAE SYSTEMS PLC14.93%24 573