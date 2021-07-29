Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : A radar for any mission

07/29/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
It can scan the sky for drones. It can follow incoming ballistic missiles - even those flying at hypersonic speeds. It can talk to other sensors. It can cue a response to a threat.

And it can do all that at the same time. With a single array.

Raytheon Technologies is redefining the radar with what's known as the 'software-defined aperture,' making single arrays far more capable and flexible through secure software upgrades. The digital transformation in radar development offers benefits in every domain - land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.

Leading the effort is Raytheon Missile & Defense's Advanced Technology group, an elite team of scientists who are pushing ahead in areas including multi-mission sensors, microelectronics and directed energy.

'It's so much more than a traditional radar,' said Colin Whelan, vice president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business. 'Think of all the intelligent things a camera aperture is now able to do on the cheapest of smartphones. It is only limited by the visible light spectrum and the software.'

Like smartphones, software-defined apertures perform multiple tasks at once. Only they're doing much more computer-intensive work than playing music or running a video chat.

Just as those phones and their apps benefit from regular software updates, Raytheon Technologies' software-defined apertures get smarter every day through cyber-hardened software upgrades. This goes well beyond security patches. Operators can literally wake up to new capabilities that are ready for deployment.

Testing is already underway on the company's first experimental sensor. The Office of Naval Research has installed the Flexible Distributed Array Radar, or FlexDAR, at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

FlexDAR is a digital testbed that has two advanced phased array radars equipped with digital beam forming, communications and network-linked, distributed radar tracking. It will be used to test new capabilities that will eventually be deployed on other radars built by Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

'FlexDAR is a new apex in phased array radar system development,' Whelan said. 'It will improve military communications and deliver on our vision for a multi-mission radar.'

Self-aware in any environment

Intelligent sensors like FlexDAR adapt as the battlespace evolves. They collect data on the physical, electromagnetic and environmental conditions around them, and can adapt to changing environments without operator intervention.

'We're using 21st-century innovations to deliver advanced, secure sensors to customers faster than ever before,' said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. 'The days of hardware-limited and single-use radars are long gone. We are looking to employ this kind of capability across the business.'

Next-gen GaN for power and speed

Software-defined apertures need power and efficiency - and lots of it. That's what makes Raytheon's military-grade foundry for gallium nitride a discriminator. Also called GaN, it offers maximum power in a small package, and it's the backbone of their most advanced sensors.

'We create the building blocks of every chip and write reusable code that gives our systems an advantage on land, at sea and overhead,' Whelan said.

The company was among the first to mature and infuse GaN tech into U.S. Department of Defense systems. Now, it is delivering the next generation of GaN that will provide even better performance and reliability in compact radar circuits.

'We're leveraging our decades of experience to perfect every facet of sensor manufacturing and deliver a product that is ready on day one - and even more powerful decades later,' Whelan said.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 20:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 120 M - -
Net income 2021 4 374 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 87,20 $
Average target price 100,06 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Tracy A. Atkinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.94%130 729
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.02%103 237
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.86%57 964
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION31.37%54 558
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.45%46 671
BAE SYSTEMS PLC14.69%25 072