    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
02/03/2023
96.48 USD   -0.50%
Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/03/2023 | 05:16pm EST
ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 23, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 24, 2023.

Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes statements related to dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The timing, payment and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly from past dividends due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These factors include those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.

Media Contact
C: 202.384.2474

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301738764.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
More recommendations