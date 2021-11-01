Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies CFO to present at Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conference

11/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill will speak at Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Media Contact
C: 202.360.8473

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-cfo-to-present-at-bairds-2021-virtual-global-industrial-conference-301413246.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
05:01pRaytheon Technologies CFO to present at Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conferen..
PR
10:17aNew Pratt & Whitney Scholars Program to Benefit UConn Engineering Students
PU
09:00aRaytheon Technologies Announces Cash Tender Offers
PR
10/29DEFEATING DRONES : Demonstration in the desert
PU
10/28Northrop misses sales estimates, shares tumble
RE
10/28Monitoring the high seas at high altitude
PU
10/28SUSTAINABLE AVIATION : How Raytheon Technologies is working to cut carbon emissions
PU
10/27White House signals flexibility over Dec. 8 vaccine deadline
RE
10/27Pratt & Whitney Canada MRO Facility in Bridgeport, West Virginia, Celebrates 50 Years o..
PU
10/27General Dynamics lowers revenue outlook as profit rises on marine, aero sales
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations