Raytheon Technologies : Delivering with digital engineering

In the past, a complex military program with many requirements could take years to deliver. But the team working on a U.S. Space Force data analysis tool called Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, didn't have that kind of time. Nowhere near it, actually.

'On a program with a similar set of requirements, this process would've taken over two years to complete. We did it in two months,' said Karen Casey, a Raytheon Intelligence & Space engineering fellow. 'Together with our customer, we did it differently.'

The team's use of digital engineering is just one example of how engineers at Raytheon Intelligence & Space and across Raytheon Technologies are using techniques like modeling and simulation to provide customers what they need quickly, inexpensively and in a way that is easy to upgrade.

Everything's Connected: Delivering with speed & capability

The goal of the FORGE Mission Data Processing Application Framework is to make it easy for analysts to process and understand information from nearly any source. It can help them generate warnings, intelligence information for military personnel, and eventually it will be available for civilian first responders and researchers. The system's main function is to enable the Space Force to develop and deploy applications for data analysis quickly.

'FORGE operates very similar to a smartphone,' said Casey. 'It won't work without apps and the data that comes from the satellites. For example, by fusing data from existing space-based infrared system satellites, weather satellites and imagery satellites, the FORGE framework can quickly develop a picture that would indicate areas of interest, such as a volcanic eruption.'