Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon Technologies Corporation    RTX

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : Demonstrating a commitment to a self-reliant India

01/29/2021 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demonstrating a commitment to a self-reliant India India is making an aggressive push toward self-reliance January 29, 2021

India is one of the most notable emerging markets across several different industries and the fifth largest economy in the world, so it makes sense that the country is pushing aggressively towards self-reliance. Its potential has been made especially prominent through recent endeavors championed by India's Prime Minister Narenda Modi, focused on driving growth and development for the Indian workforce. It's through campaigns like Make In India, Digital India, and Skill India that PM Modi continues to strive for AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, or a self-reliant India.

Globally, the aerospace industry stands to benefit greatly from these initiatives, both through cost savings and talent acquisition. This has led industry leaders like Raytheon Technologies to invest heavily in expanding its footprint in India over the years. Across its four businesses - Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense - Raytheon Technologies employs about 5,700 people in India, evidence that it has invested in the country for decades.

'I don't think today any OEM (original equipment manufacturer) having interest in aerospace and defense can stay away from the Indian market,' said Sunil Raina, managing director for Collins Aerospace in India, noting the numerous areas of continued growth in the region, from satellites to commercial aviation.

'We are one of the pioneer companies in manufacturing here, with a presence in the country since 1997. We have skillful talent and we do business with almost 235 international patents. That tells you how much technology we are presenting on a global platform.'

The company's manufacturing presence is growing in India, said Parag Wadhawan, executive director at Collins Aerospace in India.

'We are evaluating various options to increase our manufacturing footprint in India to support the initiative of Make In India, further boosting the manufacturing skill set as well as the digital economy,' Wadhawan said.

Aligning with aforementioned government initiatives, Raytheon Technologies is contributing to Make In India with its design and engineering centers, Skill India with its training center, and many STEM education programs, internships and scholarships to cultivate a highly skilled future workforce in aerospace and defense.

Savya Srinavas, executive director of the Collins Aerospace Hyderabad Design Center, expanded on the wide variety of focus areas in these engineering and training centers. He noted that their teams are exploring nearly anything related to the connected aviation ecosystem, including aircraft connectivity, touchless airport technologies, the application of AI, machine learning, augmented and mixed reality, system autonomy and data analytics. These areas of innovation are striving to keep pace with the rapidly growing Indian aerospace market and will be key in achieving self-reliance for India in aviation.

India is also the world's third largest military spender, after the U.S. and China, and is looking to spend more than $70 billion on military modernization over the next five years.

'That is a huge opportunity to sell, partner, and work together in defense alone,' said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head for Pratt & Whitney India.

The opportunities abound in commercial and regional aviation as well, she said, noting that India will need more than 2,300 new planes - a value of about $330 billion - over the next 20 years.

'India will need to spend $440 billion on operating and maintaining this fleet,' Sethi said. 'That is a tremendous aftermarket opportunity for companies like Raytheon Technologies, in partnership with India, to create a sustainable, competitive advantage in life cycle support for our customers.'

As these opportunities come center stage, the importance of collaboration across India's government and the aerospace and defense industries could not be clearer. Which is why the chance to connect on these issues at events like Aero India 2021 is imperative to ongoing growth and innovation in the space.

'The government has an ambition to not only become self-reliant for the capabilities that are required in India, but also wants to start being an exporter of these capabilities to other countries in the future,' Srinavas said. 'And I think with the expertise at Collins Aerospace and the other RTX companies, we can effectively collaborate with the Indian government and bring in best-of-class solutions. Not only for India, but also for the rest of the world.'

Raytheon Technologies has approximately 60,000 engineers and scientists, along with a broad technology portfolio and deep expertise across key R&D areas. All that empowers the company to support programs and customers in India like never before.

'India really represents the vision of a global RTX future,' Sethi said. 'Our continually growing presence in India and partnership with the Indian government in enacting their top initiatives will continue to sow seeds of innovation in aerospace and defense on a global scale.'

If you like this article, share it.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 19:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
02:22pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Demonstrating a commitment to a self-reliant India
PU
01/27Biden administration temporarily holds some U.S. weapons exports -official
RE
01/27Boeing Reports Record Annual Loss -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/27RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Raytheon Technologies PT to $84 Fr..
MT
01/27Boeing Reports Record Annual Loss -- Update
DJ
01/27Boeing Reports Record Annual Loss
DJ
01/27RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : DA Davidson Adjusts Raytheon Technologies' Price Target ..
MT
01/26INSIDER TRENDS : Raytheon Technologies Insider Converts Option/Derivative Securi..
MT
01/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Raytheon Technologies Acquires Stock Via Option/Deri..
MT
01/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Raytheon Technologies Acquires Stock Via Conversion ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63 968 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 065 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -48,2x
Yield 2020 2,77%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 243 200
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 83,31 $
Last Close Price 68,17 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Kennedy Executive Chairman
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.67%102 826
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.33%91 492
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.10%48 853
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.08%42 996
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.54%37 118
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-3.46%20 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ