Raytheon Technologies : First GTF-powered ACJ TwoTwenty Delivered to Comlux

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., January 5, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney announced today that Comlux has accepted the first ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft, powered exclusively by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines. The ACJ TwoTwenty is a member of the Airbus Corporate Jet family and the first of the family to be delivered with GTF engines. Comlux will begin outfitting the airframe with a custom cabin in 2022 at Comlux Completion in Indianapolis, USA. Learn more about the Comlux ACJ TwoTwenty project here.

"We are thrilled to receive the first GTF-powered ACJ TwoTwenty corporate jet," said Daron Dryer, chief executive officer at Comlux Completion. "GTF engines have set new standards for high fuel efficiency, low emissions and low noise. For our customers this will mean an exceptional passenger experience: bigger cabin, longer range and quiet operation - all with the lightest possible environmental footprint."

The delivery marks an expansion of business aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney, which already include more than two dozen platforms from Gulfstream, Dassault, Embraer and Textron Aviation, with more than 16,000 engines flying on nearly 8,000 aircraft. Sharing a common core with GTF engines are PW800 engines, which currently power Gulfstream G500 and G600 aircraft. The PW800 was recently selected to power the new Gulfstream G400, and it received engine certification this month for the forthcoming Dassault Falcon 6X.

"We are excited bring the fuel efficiency of GTF engines to the Airbus corporate jet market," said Tom Pelland, senior vice president of GTF Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "GTF engines are the most sustainable powerplants for the ACJ family, with the lowest fuel consumption and carbon emissions. We look forward to serving Comlux and its customers on this new platform."

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine is the only geared propulsion system in service delivering industry-leading sustainability and world-class operating costs. The GTF engines that power the ACJ TwoTwenty provide double-digit improvements in fuel and carbon emissions, a 75% reduction in noise footprint based on 75dB noise contour, and NOx emissions 50% below the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) CAEP/6 regulation.

