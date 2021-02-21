Raytheon Technologies : Got a problem? Give it to an engineer.

No matter what they do, all engineers have the same basic job description: They solve problems.

Aerospace engineers, chemical engineers, computer engineers, electrical engineers, materials engineers, systems engineers, what have you - all aim to make things work according to a set of requirements and under a set of constraints.

And while what they design is often fascinating, how they got there can be just as interesting - particularly at a company like Raytheon Technologies, where engineers work every day to push the limits of aerospace and defense technology.

Here, engineers from Raytheon Technologies' four businesses walk through some of the hard problems they've solved, and how they solved them.

Building a high-performance computer inside a missile interceptor

It's a problem as old as computers themselves: Heat management - how to handle the thermal energy created when electricity passes through a hard-working circuit.

Computer engineers have come up with all kinds of techniques through the years. But not many that would work inside a missile interceptor.

'If you look at your PC, it has fans, and some of them are liquid-cooled. We don't have room for that,' said Gary Schott, mission area chief engineer for strategic missiles and defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business.

Keeping the circuits from overheating was among the big engineering challenges for the team behind the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor, the newest version of a defensive weapon used to defeat short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

The team certainly couldn't sacrifice processing power or scale back on the sophistication of the software. If anything, they had to cram in more power to process sensor data faster and help the interceptor stay on course and locked onto its target.

So how did they solve the problem? Heat sinks - pieces of metal whose only job is to soak up as much thermal energy as they can. The concept itself is pretty simple, but the twist here was that the engineers had to figure out precisely how many they needed, where to put them and which materials struck the right balance of size, weight and heat capacity.

The process reflected some of the core rules of engineering, Schott said: 'No unnecessary parts, everything working as efficiently as possible.'

'These missiles are Swiss watches. There's an incredible amount that's going on, and all of it has to happen,' said Schott, a systems engineer and software engineer by training. 'Whatever we do, it's only on that missile because it has to be. It's there for a reason, and it must do its job.'

A fully optimized factory

A space telescope is not an easy thing to build.

It's an intricate system of sensors and mirrors whose parts have to be placed with nanometer precision. Handling requires extreme caution: Even a small mishap like a cart rolling over a bump can foul things up and set production back.

So when Raytheon Intelligence & Space received a contract from Maxar Technologies for new payloads, engineers saw it as an opportunity to design a fully optimized manufacturing facility. To do that, they turned to what's known as the 'digital twin' methodology.

Using a 3-D scanner, they created a detailed digital replica of the assembly room - right down to the drawers on the tool chest. Then, using modeling and simulation software and the actual specs of the pieces they would assemble, they began configuring the room and designing custom tooling.

'Usually with manufacturing processes, you would do a little trial and error - let's put this here and hopefully it works. We were able to do all that digitally,' said Madison Dye, a systems engineer who led the 'digital twin' effort. 'It allowed us to make extremely quick changes and get simulated results to know if that was a path to continue with or not.'

'Normally, manufacturing has to wait until they get the product to take dimensions and build tooling and production aids,' Dye said. 'When you have that communication from manufacturing to design, everything improves and everybody has a much larger picture of the product overall, and how we can do the best for our customers.'