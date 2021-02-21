Raytheon Technologies : Got a problem? Give it to an engineer.

A seat that saves lives
The ejection seats on fighter jets are incredibly complex systems.
They control a near-instantaneous sequence of events that includes securing the pilot's head and limbs, removing the canopy, cueing the catapult, sensing conditions such as velocity, firing the rocket motors and parachuting to the ground.
To engineer all that is a feat in itself. Now try designing one that's as safe for a 103-pound pilot as it is for a 240-pound pilot.
That's exactly what the U.S. Air Force wanted, and that is what Collins Aerospace, a business of Raytheon Technologies, has produced. The ACES 5 ejection seat accommodates pilots of many body types - a significant variable in an already complicated equation.
'The range requirements for pilot height and weight are huge, and there are so many safety precautions for the entire flying and ejection sequence that revolve around the seat,' said Kayla Goodrich, a design engineer at Collins Aerospace. 'You have to make sure that all of the safety precautions will work for the shortest and tallest person. Like, will the seat eject far enough away for the heaviest person to clear the aircraft?'
One of the biggest obstacles: making it so the ejection force was safe for the smallest pilot but powerful enough to get the largest pilot far enough away from the plane.
The seat's CKU-5C rocket accomplishes this by adjusting the thrust of the ejection phase based on the pilot's weight. It also uses a two-stage propulsion system; the first stage propels the seat out of the cockpit, and the second propels the pilot away from the aircraft until it's safe for the parachute to deploy.
For pilots, the benefits are clear: ACES 5 reduces ejection-related spinal injuries to less than 1 percent. It also reduces overall ejection-related major injuries to less than 5 percent.
A time-saver in designing jet engines
It's an essential step in designing a jet engine, and, even for experts, a single attempt can take hours.
Estimating an engine design's real-world weight is an important part of cycle selection - the process of determining how hot an engine should run, how much pressure it produces, and how fast the internal parts should spin to achieve the desired performance.
If the weight estimate is off, everything else could be, too: a heavier-than-actual prediction might lead engineers to believe the aircraft will miss its fuel-efficiency target (and then it's back to the drawing board), while a lighter-than-actual weight prediction could lead to other challenges.
But if the weight estimate is accurate, it gives engineers a pretty good footing to find what's known as the 'optimal cycle.'
'Thrust, size, weight, cost, maintainability, durability - you want to turn all those metrics green,' said Brian Merry, a system designer in the advanced military group at Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business. 'The optimal cycle does that.'
Finding that optimal cycle often takes trial and error - and many recalculations of engine weight, and, in turn, many, many hours.
Until recently.
Merry has written a series of weight-calculating algorithms that allow computers to do the math far faster than a person ever could. They take all the variables into account - the parts, the performance targets - and use a coefficient that determines each factor's influence on the final answer.
The result: What once took a whole morning or afternoon now happens in a fraction of a second.
'We run tens of thousands of cycles now in the computer, where you wouldn't be able to do it by hand. You'd spend years and years,' Merry said.
After successful adoption in his group, Merry said, there's interest in using the method across the company. It would bring a significant savings of time - and a better way to build optimized engines for airframers.
'I've always loved a good puzzle with lots of variables. That's always interesting to me - figuring out what makes it tick,' he said. 'This is why I enjoy working on advanced programs. The more advanced it is means there are all kinds of variables and nothing is locked down. You get to change everything and come up with a more optimal solution.'