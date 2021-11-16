Log in
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Raytheon Technologies : Heli-Union Extends Engine Maintenance Contract for 18 Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6C-67C…

11/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
LONGUEUIL, Quebec, November 16, 2021 - Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced today its customer Heli-Union has signed a five-year extension to its Fleet Management™ Program (FMP™) for the 12 PT6C-67C engines powering its fleet of Leonardo AW139 helicopters.

Heli-Union is based in France and operates in a number of locations around the world, including serving the offshore oil and gas industry in Africa and Southeast Asia with its AW139 fleet. It signed the original FMP for its PT6C-67C engines in 2014 and the extension now provides coverage until 2029.

"We see Heli-Union's decision to extend their FMP as an endorsement of the value we provide through the pay-per-hour engine maintenance program," said Nicolas Chabée, vice president, marketing, Helicopters, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Given the nature of their business, Heli-Union places great emphasis on the dispatch availability and overall reliability of its AW139 fleet. The best way for us to maximize engine performance for a customer like Heli-Union is through our Fleet Management Program."

Pratt & Whitney Canada's FMP is a flexible, high-value maintenance planning solution that helps lock in lower operating costs and simplifies fleet operations management. The program is tailored to each customer's individual needs and mission profile.

"We appreciate the flexibility that is built into the FMP as the size of our fleet can vary to meet the changing demand for our services," said Patrick Molis, CEO and Chairman of Heli-Union. "Over the years we have come to appreciate the value that the FMP provides and we view it as a strategic financial and operating tool."

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 13:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
