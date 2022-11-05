Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
95.22 USD   +0.44%
Raytheon Technologies : IAE, China Eastern Extend Fleet Hour Agreement for V2500 Engines Powering 50 Airbus A320ceo Family Aircraft

11/05/2022 | 07:22am EDT
SHANGHAI, November 5, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney announced today that China Eastern Airlines has extended their Fleet Hour Agreement (FHA) for over 100 of their V2500 engines, powering 50 Airbus A320/A321ceo aircraft. The agreement includes EngineWise® Data by ADEM™ (Advanced Diagnostics and Engine Monitoring) services to provide on-wing monitoring. The highly versatile and proven V2500 engine is offered through IAE International Aero Engines AG (IAE), a multinational aero engine consortium comprised of shareholders Pratt & Whitney, Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation and MTU Aero Engines.

Shanghai Engine Center (SEC), a joint venture between China Eastern and Pratt & Whitney, is well equipped to service the airline's V2500 engines. Formed in 2007 and opened in 2009, SEC signifies the long-standing relationship between China Eastern and Pratt & Whitney. SEC has become an important maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in the region with growing capabilities including Line Maintenance Service for Pratt & Whitney GTF engines recently certified by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

"China Eastern and Pratt & Whitney are important collaborators along the industrial chain," said Cheng Guowei, executive vice president, China Eastern Airlines. "We are pleased to sign the first aviation order at CIIE 2022 with Pratt & Whitney and IAE, opening a new chapter in our collaboration. The FHA will help China Eastern keep our fleet in good airworthiness and technical conditions, to bring pleasant flight experiences to our passengers."

Headquartered in Shanghai, China Eastern is one of the largest airlines in China and a long-term customer of Pratt & Whitney. The airline took its first MD-90 aircraft powered by the V2500 engines in 1997 and currently operates more than 100 Airbus A320/A321ceo aircraft powered by the V2500 engines; almost all are covered by an FHA.

"China Eastern is a highly valued customer and collaborator of ours with strategic importance," said Lori Liu, president, Pratt & Whitney China. "The extension of the FHA is another vote of confidence in our strong service offering with proven value adding for airlines customers."

Pratt & Whitney and IAE provide enhanced services for V2500 passenger and freighter customers, including LLP solutions, new and serviceable material programs, engine swaps and more, which can be tailored and customized to support customers' unique requirements. With long-term agreements, fixed price services and transactional solutions, the company offers an increasing variety of work scopes and payment options. The V2500 engine is also backed by an established global network of 17 facilities for MRO, including nine IAE partner facilities, of which three are managed by Pratt & Whitney and its joint ventures.

The V2500 offers proven performance. Since its entry into service in 1989, more than 7,800 V2500 engines have powered nearly 3,500 aircraft with approximately 150 operators in 80 countries. In total, the V2500 has powered more than 135 million flights and accumulated more than 250 million engine flight hours of experience.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 05 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2022 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
