  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 11:22:41 am EDT
104.60 USD   -0.35%
11:15aRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Intelligence & Space announces partnership with Space Foundation, expands two STEM programs
PU
03:04aRaytheon Technologies Secures US Navy Contract of Up to $1.68 Billion for Zumwalt Destroyer Engineering Services
MT
04/20US Navy awards Raytheon Missiles & Defense up to $1.68 billion for Zumwalt destroyer engineering services
PR
Raytheon Technologies : Intelligence & Space announces partnership with Space Foundation, expands two STEM programs

04/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Raytheon Intelligence & Space announces partnership with Space Foundation, expands two STEM programs Discovery Center Field Trip scholarships and New Generation Program to benefit nearly 2,000 Colorado youth
April 21, 2022

DENVER, Colo. (April 20, 2022) - Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, today announced a new partnership to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders in Colorado. Utilizing a $50,000 grant, Space Foundation will expand two STEM programs that will serve nearly 2,000 students, teachers and young professionals in the state.

Together, Space Foundation and RI&S will launch the Discovery Center Field Trip Scholarship this summer, which will enable 1,500 students grades K through 12 and teachers from Title 1 schools in Colorado to visit Space Foundation's Discovery Center, the region's first and only dedicated space, science and technology center, at no cost. They will also expand the New Generation Program to include three new leadership exchanges for high school students from underserved communities and young professionals, providing free networking, career development and mentoring opportunities.

"One of the biggest obstacles preventing students from pursuing an education or a career in STEM is a lack of exposure to STEM education and mentorship," said Kristin Robertson, president of Space & C2 Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "Building a diverse STEM workforce requires greater representation in the STEM education system. That's why Raytheon Intelligence & Space is proud to partner with Space Foundation to offer Colorado youth free, hands-on STEM programming this year."

RI&S' expanded partnership with Space Foundation is part of Raytheon Technologies' Connect Up initiative, which is a 10-year, $500 million corporate social responsibility initiative to drive transformative, generational impact on critical societal challenges.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from Raytheon Intelligence & Space," said Shelli Brunswick, chief operating officer at Space Foundation. "Their commitment to developing the next generation of STEM leaders will allow us to continue instilling a passion for lifelong learning."

For more information on Space Foundation, please visit https://www.spacefoundation.org/.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Ryan Elliott

[email protected]

About Space Foundation

Space Foundation is a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983, offering a gateway to information, education and collaboration for space exploration and space-to-Earth industries that define the global space ecosystem. Driven by a partnership model, Space Foundation operates three divisions that unite the entire spectrum of stakeholders - business, government, education and local communities - through support from corporate membership, sponsorship, fundraising and grants. Symposium 365 is the premier source for media and events, including Space Symposium and The Space Report; Center for Innovation and Education is a lifelong learning provider; and Global Alliance facilitates collaboration around the world. Visit Space Foundation at www.SpaceFoundation.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69 028 M - -
Net income 2022 6 256 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 104,97 $
Average target price 110,21 $
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Christopher T. Calio Chief Operating Officer
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.97%155 678
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION27.70%120 276
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.98%72 153
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.81%68 760
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.91%49 775
BAE SYSTEMS PLC39.07%31 387