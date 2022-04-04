Log in
Raytheon Technologies : Intelligence & Space names new Vice President of Global Security

04/04/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
Raytheon Intelligence & Space names new Vice President of Global Security
April 04, 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., (April 4, 2022) - Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, announced effective today that retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said is joining the business as vice president of Global Security. Said will serve on the RI&S senior leadership team and report directly to Roy Azevedo, president, RI&S.

"We welcome Sam to our senior leadership team and look forward to his fresh perspective in securing RI&S and our products," said Azevedo. "His seasoned leadership and experience will be instrumental in strengthening our product security and controls to better protect the business and our customers."

In this newly established senior executive position, Said is responsible for leading RI&S' global security function and the development and execution of a Secure Technology Product Strategy that will drive security as a competitive discriminator for the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business.

Most recently, Said served as the Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force, and prior, as the Deputy Inspector General of the Air Force, in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.

He is an Outstanding Graduate of the Air Force Weapons School, F-15 Division, and has multiple combat deployments. His staff and joint assignments included Headquarters Department of the Air Force; the Office of the Secretary of Defense; Headquarters, International Security Assistance Force, Kabul, Afghanistan; Department of State, Washington, D.C. and U.S. Embassy, Kabul, Afghanistan.

The retired general's major military awards include the Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Defense Superior Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters.

Media Contact:

Leah Lackey

[email protected]

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, cyber services and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 30 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15.2 billion in annual revenue in 2021 and has 34,500 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

