    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
95.22 USD   +0.44%
Raytheon Technologies : LPR Achieves 200,000 Engine Hours of Flight on Fleet of Airbus H135 Helicopters Powered by PW206B Engines
PU
11/05Raytheon Technologies : IAE, China Eastern Extend Fleet Hour Agreement for V2500 Engines Powering 50 Airbus A320ceo Family Aircraft
PU
11/04Pentagon, U.S. arms makers to meet on labor and supply chain
RE
Raytheon Technologies : LPR Achieves 200,000 Engine Hours of Flight on Fleet of Airbus H135 Helicopters Powered by PW206B Engines

11/07/2022 | 09:14am EST
Cologne, Germany, November 8, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced today that Polish medical air rescue service Lotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe (LPR) has flown 200,000 engine hours on its fleet of 27 PW206B-powered H135 helicopters from Airbus - a notable milestone that showcases the urgent care this dedicated team has provided to save lives.

"We have enjoyed a solid working relationship with LPR for well over a decade and actively support the important life-saving work they perform throughout Poland," says John Lewis, senior director customer programs, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "The H135 has been a reliable workhorse for the medivac community since it entered into service. During that time, we have introduced three versions of the PW206B engine, each one offering more advantages to operators who rely on its performance to respond when needed to their mission-critical operations."

"We greatly appreciate the dependability of Pratt & Whitney Canada's engines and also rely on the company to help us follow best maintenance practices and derive the most value from our aviation assets," says Wojciech Woźniczka, director's proxy of key project management, LPR. "We have also worked with Pratt & Whitney Canada since October 2021 on a Fleet Enhancement Program (FEP) that will see us install 48 new PW206B2 and B3 engines on our helicopters, 25 of which have already been installed. The FEP has proven to be an attractive solution and provides an economical, efficient way to refresh our fleet."

Pratt & Whitney Canada has been supporting LPR for nearly 20 years with tailored maintenance and product solutions. LPR has a fleet of 36 aircraft which include 27 Pratt & Whitney Canada-powered H135 helicopters.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 14:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 163 M - -
Net income 2022 5 718 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 458 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 87,2%
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Christopher T. Calio Chief Operating Officer
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.64%140 141
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.53%126 233
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION35.06%80 461
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.61%68 329
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.55%43 665
BAE SYSTEMS PLC45.29%27 904