Raytheon Technologies Lowers 2022 Free Cash Flow Forecast Due to Capitalization Legislation

Raytheon Technologies Corp. said it now expects free cash flow in 2022 to be about $4 billion instead of $6 billion.

The aerospace supplier said the change to its full year 2022 financial outlook accounts for the impact of legislation requiring capitalization of research and experimentation for tax purposes.

The company maintained its full year outlook for sales between $67.75 billion to $68.75 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.60 to $4.80 a share.

