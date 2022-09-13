Advanced search
Raytheon Technologies Revises Down 2022 Free Cash Flow Outlook by $2 Billion; Reaffirms FY Sales, EPS Guidance
MT
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Raytheon Technologies updates its free cash flow outlook for the capitalization of Research and Experimentation for tax purposes
PR
Raytheon Technologies Lowers 2022 Free Cash Flow Forecast Due to Capitalization Legislation

09/13/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Raytheon Technologies Corp. said it now expects free cash flow in 2022 to be about $4 billion instead of $6 billion.

The aerospace supplier said the change to its full year 2022 financial outlook accounts for the impact of legislation requiring capitalization of research and experimentation for tax purposes.

The company maintained its full year outlook for sales between $67.75 billion to $68.75 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.60 to $4.80 a share.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1735ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 812 M - -
Net income 2022 5 616 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 87,2%
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Christopher T. Calio Chief Operating Officer
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.02%129 233
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.79%111 003
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.60%74 617
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION12.94%64 443
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.09%44 920
BAE SYSTEMS PLC43.80%28 805