Raytheon Technologies : Meet the scholars redefining the future of STEM

When Himma Aklilu learned she had won a scholarship to study computer science at Cornell University, she knew right away the benefits would go far beyond just herself.

'The scholarship is not only helping me. It's helping everyone that I'm going to help after me, the people in my community,' said Aklilu, who was born and raised in West Philadelphia by parents who immigrated from Ethiopia. 'I know a lot of little girls in my church that look up to me and say things like, 'Oh my gosh, I want to do that stuff now,' and sometimes on Sundays we'll code on the computers. So, the scholarship is important not only for me but for the whole community.'

Aklilu is among 10 recipients of the first-ever Raytheon Technologies x SMASH scholarship in 2021 - part of the company's 10-year, $500 million Connect Up initiative to bring transformative, generational change and address pressing present-day problems in communities around the world. Within Connect Up is a five-year commitment to SMASH, an academic and experiential engagement program dedicated to students of color who are studying science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), with the goal of increasing representation in the technology workforce and creating role models for generations to come.

The power of representation

According to the Pew Research Center, Black and Hispanic people account for 28% of employed U.S. adults but hold only 17% of STEM jobs. The gap is especially large for Hispanic adults, who account for 17% of all occupations but only 8% of all STEM workers. Meanwhile, Black adults have lower representation in some fields, such as just 5% in engineering and 6% in physical sciences.

For Elmer Sosa, another scholarship recipient and SMASH Academy alumnus, meeting an engineer of Mexican descent through the program was especially inspiring. Years later, he remembers the man's story - particularly how he grew up in a low-income community and went on to a career in space programs.

'Getting to see that was a real motivating factor for me,' said Sosa, who will attend Dartmouth College in the fall to dual-major in economics and engineering physics. 'The power of seeing someone like that be successful in a field that you are interested in, even though the odds are against you, makes me hopeful that I can be that person for somebody in the future.'

Building a more diverse STEM workforce requires greater representation in the STEM education system - particularly at the college and university level. As of 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, Black undergraduates accounted for just 4% of engineering degrees and 9% of computer science degrees. Meanwhile, Hispanic and Latino students made up 20% of undergrads in 2018 while accounting for just 12% of engineering degrees and 11% of computer science degrees, according to the National Science Foundation.