Raytheon Technologies Names Christopher Calio as COO

Raytheon Technologies Corp. on Monday said it named Christopher T. Calio as its new chief operating officer.

He will assume his new position March 1, the company said.

Mr. Calio, who will oversee the company's four business units, was most recently the president of the Pratt & Whitney business unit, Raytheon said.

Shane G. Eddy, who currently serves SVP and COO at Pratt & Whitney, will succeed Mr. Calio as president of the business unit.

