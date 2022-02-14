Log in
Raytheon Technologies Names Christopher Calio as COO

02/14/2022 | 04:58pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Raytheon Technologies Corp. on Monday said it named Christopher T. Calio as its new chief operating officer.

He will assume his new position March 1, the company said.

Mr. Calio, who will oversee the company's four business units, was most recently the president of the Pratt & Whitney business unit, Raytheon said.

Shane G. Eddy, who currently serves SVP and COO at Pratt & Whitney, will succeed Mr. Calio as president of the business unit.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1658ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69 044 M - -
Net income 2022 6 265 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Tracy A. Atkinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.70%141 488
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.47%107 893
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.16%62 335
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.54%59 247
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.56%43 752
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.46%25 713