Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  12:40 2022-08-25 pm EDT
94.75 USD   +1.54%
12:38pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : New LMS Repair Capability Could Save Customers More Than $500,000 and Reduce Turnaround Time
PU
08/23BREAKING BARRIERS TO STEM CAREERS : Our partnership with SMASH
AQ
08/19U.S. Air Force Awards $975 Million Contracts to GE, Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : New LMS Repair Capability Could Save Customers More Than $500,000 and Reduce Turnaround Time

08/25/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What if a typical month-long fan case repair could be completed in less than a week? Consider the benefits: shortened turnaround time, reduced cost and more time in the sky, ultimately helping customers' revenue services. Sound too good to be true? Think again. This is the latest development in the evolution of offerings from Pratt & Whitney's Line Maintenance Services team.

Removal and replacement of an engine's thermal conform liner, one of the most exposed parts on an engine, could save customers more than half a million dollars as it prevents the need to replace the entire fan case. P&W's LMS team recently introduced this repair capability for the PW1100 engine, which can be completed at its Dallas-based shop or in the field.

"It's a huge leap forward," said Justin Hoyle, a Dallas repair engineer who is a member of the specialized LMS team that travels the world to serve customers.

Engineers from Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, developed the process in collaboration with the LMS team, fan case supplier Japanese Aero Engine Corporation and MTU Aero Engines.

"We have close collaboration with the mechanics, inspectors and engineers on the ground," said Tucker Snyder, a rotational engineer on the Dallas-based LMS team. "We know what causes customers pain and we try our best to find optimized ways to help them."

"Any time we can return an engine to revenue service faster, the happier a customer will be," said Brett Belgum, repair engineer, Pratt & Whitney LMS. "While we have completed the repair in our Dallas shop before, we just completed our first job at a customer site in Poland. Seeing their reaction once we completed the replacement really emphasized the value this new offering brings."

These days, thanks to flight data captured over the course of a flight, Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise® analysis experts are often able to prevent an engine issue before it occurs. But some incidents, such as bird strike or foreign object debris damage to a fan case's thermal conform liner, are impossible to predict. This new repair offering is an opportunity for customers to receive rapid response assistance.

For customers, the new on-site fan case repair capability is a major advancement - and a valuable tool to keep the fleet flying. LMS is continuously working on new on-wing repairs to support customers and the MRO network.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 16:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
12:38pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : New LMS Repair Capability Could Save Customers More Than $500,000 ..
PU
08/23BREAKING BARRIERS TO STEM CAREERS : Our partnership with SMASH
AQ
08/19U.S. Air Force Awards $975 Million Contracts to GE, Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, ..
DJ
08/18RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17Raytheon Technologies Corporation - At the International Rocketry Challenge, an all-gir..
AQ
08/17Taiwan's air force flexes muscles in face of Chinese war games
RE
08/17Taiwan's air force flexes muscles in face of Chinese war games
RE
08/17Boeing, Northrop to join White House-backed advanced manufacturing program
RE
08/16RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : CMCs Offer Burning Platform for Lighter, More Durable Engine Parts
PU
08/11Vertical Research Adjusts Raytheon Technologies Price Target to $112 From $120, Maintai..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 812 M - -
Net income 2022 5 616 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 93,31 $
Average target price 109,31 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Christopher T. Calio Chief Operating Officer
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.42%137 343
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION22.03%114 999
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.31%75 637
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION12.48%64 183
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.30%44 601
BAE SYSTEMS PLC46.82%29 814