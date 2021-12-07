Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Raytheon Technologies Plans New $6 Billion Stock Buyback

12/07/2021 | 04:47pm EST
By Colin Kellaher

Raytheon Technologies Corp. on Tuesday said its board authorized the repurchase of up to $6 billion of common stock.

The Waltham, Mass., defense giant, which has about 1.5 billion shares outstanding, sports a market capitalization topping $125 billion based on Tuesday's closing price of $85.01.

Raytheon, which bought back $1 billion worth of stock during the third quarter, said the new authorization replaces a $5 billion repurchase program the board approved last December.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 1646ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 663 M - -
Net income 2021 4 696 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 072 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 88,8%
