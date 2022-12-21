Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
99.76 USD   +1.61%
05:23pRaytheon Technologies : Porter Airlines Accepts First Aircraft with Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines
PU
03:03pExplainer-What is the Patriot missile defense system?
RE
07:32aRBC Raises Price Target on Raytheon Technologies to $115 From $102, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : Porter Airlines Accepts First Aircraft with Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 21, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney today announced that Porter Airlines has taken delivery of its first Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which is powered exclusively by GTF engines. This is the first of 30 aircraft selected in 2021, with an additional 20 selected in 2022. Combined with 50 purchase rights, the airline has committed to up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft. Porter Airlines is the launch customer for the Embraer E195-E2 in North America.

"These GTF-powered E195-E2 aircraft will deliver operational and environmental value that let us reach more customers, with an even better travel experience," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO for Porter Airlines. "We've already announced our first routes with these aircraft, which will fly from Toronto Pearson to Montréal, Ottawa Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax. This is the beginning of a North American expansion that will see us serve destinations throughout the continent."

Porter Airlines is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, currently flying within Eastern Canada and to the United States. The airline also operates a fleet of de Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft powered by PW150A turboprop engines, which produces nearly twice the takeoff power of older turboprop engines, with improved fuel efficiency.

"Our turboprop engines powered Porter Airlines' first commercial flight, and we believe the GTF engine is integral to their future growth with larger, longer-range E195-E2 aircraft," said Rick Deurloo, Commercial Engines president at Pratt & Whitney.

The Porter E195-E2 features technologies and products from Pratt & Whitney and its sister company Collins Aerospace, including GTF engines, nacelles, controls, accessories, wheels, brakes and APS2600 auxiliary power unit.

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine is the only geared propulsion system delivering industry-leading sustainability benefits and dependable, world-class operating costs. It is the exclusive powerplant of the Embraer E-Jets E2 family, which reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions up to 25% per seat, NOx emissions by up to 50% and noise footprint by up to 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and successfully tested on 100% SAF, GTF engines are capable of further reductions in carbon emissions, which will help the aviation industry meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for more sustainable aviation technologies in the decades ahead. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

*Reductions vs. prior generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
