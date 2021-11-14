Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney Canada Appoints Five Jet Aviation Locations as Designated Maintenance…

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, November 14, 2021 - Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced today that it has appointed five new Designated Maintenance Facilities (DMFs) to serve customers in Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Switzerland. Providing line maintenance and mobile repair services, the new DMFs are all maintenance facilities owned and operated by Jet Aviation.

The new DMFs are:

"Today's announcement brings the number of Pratt & Whitney Canada's DMFs serving helicopters and regional, general and business aviation operators to 22, located in North and South America, Europe and Asia," said Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Our DMF network is a critical element of our strategy to provide our customers with local and personalized line maintenance and mobile repair services. Since we introduced our first DMF in 2017, we have expanded the network to areas where demand from our customers exists. Along with fast turnaround times and streamlined logistics, DMFs offer a host of high-quality services, from engine-OEM-approved tooling and parts to direct support from our technical professionals if complex questions arise."

"Jet Aviation is delighted to be appointed a Designated Maintenance Facility for Pratt & Whitney Canada." said Joe Reckling, senior vice president, Regional Operations - Asia Pacific for Jet Aviation. "We enjoy a close working relationship and are excited by this opportunity to further our support for our commercial and business aviation customers. We are proud to be a collaborator of Pratt & Whitney Canada, as we both work to provide the best solutions to our customers globally."

Pratt & Whitney Canada has built one of the industry's largest customer service networks around the world that offers personalized and local solutions in for customers. To best serve customers, Pratt & Whitney Canada has more than 50 owned and designated facilities, two Customer First (CFirst) Centres for 24/7/365 technical and logistic support, more than 10 owned and designated parts distribution centres and more than 100 field support representatives and mobile repair teams situated around the globe. Full details of the Pratt & Whitney Canada global service network for turboprop, turboshaft and small turbofan engines are available on the service network map at pwc.ca.

