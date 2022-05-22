Log in
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney Canada Launches Carbon Offset Service to General Aviation Customers by Signing up JetFly, World's Largest Pilatus Aircraft Operator

05/22/2022 | 01:46am EDT
GENEVA, May 22, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced today that European fractional owner JetFly has signed up its entire fleet of PT6A and PT6 E-Series™ engine-powered Pilatus aircraft that are enrolled in the Eagle Service™ Plan (ESP™) maintenance program to the company's Carbon Offset Service. The service enables operators to contribute to greater environmental sustainability by offsetting the carbon footprint of their aircraft in a simple, cost-effective manner.

"JetFly's decision to register these engines in our Carbon Offset Service underscores the importance of expanding to our general aviation customer base, the largest market segment for the company," said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Our carbon offset service is a transparent, flexible way for customers to offset the carbon footprint of their aircraft. It is now available for all business jets, helicopters, regional and general aviation turboprop aircraft enrolled in an Eagle Service™ Plan (ESP™) or Fleet Management™ Program (FMP™) maintenance program."

P&WC's Carbon Offset Service estimates and compensates the aircraft's emissions by sourcing high quality carbon offset credits from South Pole, a globally recognized provider of environmentally sustainable solutions. The Carbon Offset Service supports initiatives that benefit the environment and local communities by creating economic opportunities, such as clean water access, renewable energy and forest conservation projects.

"Environmental responsibility is important for JetFly and for our customers. We view the Carbon Offset Service as a simple, elegant means of compensating the emissions of our flights," said Cédric Lescop, chief executive officer, JetFly. "It also fits within our sustainability goals and this is one of the reasons why we also fly PT6A and PT6 E-Series powered aircraft - they are reliable and fuel efficient engines. We are also strong proponents of the ESP program, which allows us to accurately plan and manage our maintenance costs, while achieving greater sustainability."

"Pratt & Whitney has a long-standing commitment to offering environmentally responsible products and solutions to its customers," said Makris. "We are leading a number of initiatives on the sustainability front, from being one of the first companies to certify its engines for use with sustainable aviation fuels to finding ways to minimize the impact of our operations and engines on the environment throughout their entire lifecycle."

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 05:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
