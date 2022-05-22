Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney Canada Launches Video Series to Support Customers in using PT6E-67XP Engine Technology to Simplify Operation and Maintenance

05/22/2022
Geneva, May 22, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, has launched a new video series about the PT6E-67XP to help customers fully benefit from the PT6E-67XP engine experience, including digital connectivity, built-in intelligence and powerful diagnostic/prognostic capabilities.

"This video series will help customers new to the PT6E-67XP engine take full advantage of its state-of-the-art technology," said Nicholas Kanellias, Vice President, General Aviation, Pratt & Whitney Canada. Along with the Data Collection Transmission Unit (DCTU) app, that is now available for download on the Apple iOS App Store, these videos are examples of our commitment to meeting customers' needs with innovative customer service solutions that help optimize management of their engine assets."

The PT6E-67XP engine powers the Pilatus PC-12 NGX aircraft which entered service in 2020. The three videos showcase different aspects of the PT6E-67XP engine user experience enjoyed by Pilatus PC-12 NGX pilot-owners, directors of maintenance and technicians.

Simplifying the Flying Experience with Intuitive Controls
The launch engine in Pratt & Whitney Canada's PT6 E-Series™ family, now in service worldwide, the PT6E-67XP features a dual-channel integrated electronic propeller and engine control system - the first of its kind in the general aviation turboprop market.

The result is a more intuitive way of flying that reduces pilot workload. The first video demonstrates how the digitally enabled single lever simplifies engine operation and allows for true precision-controlled auto-throttle.

View the video on the flying experience here.

Supporting Troubleshooting with World-Class Service
The PT6E-67XP is digitally connected through its Data Collection and Transmission Unit (DCTU), which wirelessly transmits full-flight engine data shortly after landing and shutdown. The data is reviewed and analyzed by dedicated experts of Pratt & Whitney Canada's Proactive Services* team, who will then contact the director of maintenance directly to provide updates and, if needed, recommend preventive actions such as proactively swapping out parts.

View the video on troubleshooting support here.

Facilitating Maintenance with Digital Connectivity
Now available for download on the Apple iOS App Store, the DCTU app was developed to communicate with DCTU hardware on PT6 E-Series™ engines using wireless connectivity for the purpose of performing maintenance actions.

Primarily used by technicians, the DCTU app makes it easy to view a host of parameters, events, exceedances and faults, retrieve diagnostics data, monitor the engine's health status, perform live diagnostics and test transmissions or change engine modules using barcode scanning, among other actions.

View the video on digital connectivity here.

PT6E-67XP operators are also supported by Pratt & Whitney Canada-owned and designated service facilities around the world, field support representatives on six continents, a 24/7 Customer First Centre that offers rapid assistance and the most advanced diagnostic capabilities for the general aviation market.

*Proactive Services offered through the Eagle Service™ plan (ESP™) Platinum maintenance program for the PT6E-67XP Engine.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 06:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
