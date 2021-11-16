Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney Canada Supports ADAC Luftrettung in Long-Term Sustainable Aviation Fuel…

11/16/2021 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, November 16, 2021 - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, today announced that it will participate in a long-term sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) strategy by German air rescue operator ADAC Luftrettung. To support their goal of achieving carbon neutrality for their operations, ADAC Luftrettung will extend SAF usage to its fleet of P&WC-powered helicopters.

"We are thrilled to be part of ADAC Luftrettung's journey to expand SAF usage across its operations," said Nicolas Chabée, vice president, Marketing and Sales, Helicopter Engines, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "SAFs have a crucial role to play in reducing the environmental footprint of aviation and lessening the industry's consumption of fossil fuels. Initiatives like ADAC Luftrettung's will help raise awareness about the benefits of SAF, and, importantly, demonstrate that there is growing demand to support an increase in the supply of SAF - which our industry urgently needs."

While all Pratt & Whitney engines are certified to operate on blends of up to 50% SAF with conventional Jet A/A-1 kerosene, this pilot program will allow ADAC Luftrettung to validate its own best practices for SAF usage in its day-to-day operations. With a commitment to operate SAF at blends of 30-40% over the course of 36 months, the program will set one of the most extensive operational SAF usage cases for the sector.

ADAC Luftrettung is one of Europe's largest air rescue organizations, with a fleet of more than 50 helicopters, including P&WC-powered H135 helicopters.

"Sustainable aviation fuel is a key contributor to our strategy to achieve carbon neutrality for our operations," said Frédéric Bruder, CEO of ADAC Luftrettung. "We are determined to be a pioneer for increasing SAF usage in air rescue operations and are grateful for the support of strong collaborators like Pratt & Whitney Canada."

Pratt & Whitney has been actively involved in testing SAFs for almost two decades and helped to establish technical standards, which allows today's engines to operate SAF at blends of up to 50% with standard kerosene. Pratt & Whitney is working towards validating its engines to operate with 100% SAF and continues to collaborate closely with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) and ASTM International in service of that goal.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 10:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
05:26aRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Canada Supports ADAC Luftrettung in Long-Term Sust..
PU
11/15Raytheon Technologies Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offers
PR
11/15Blue Canyon Technologies Selected by Ball Aerospace to Provide Spacecraft Bus for NASA ..
BU
11/15OneSpan Names Matthew Moynahan CEO
MT
11/15U.S. judge OKs Boeing agreement to settle Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash claims
RE
11/15PRATT & WHITNEY CANADA ANNOUNCES NEW : Setting a New Benchmark for…
PU
11/14RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : NIMBIS Aerospace Selects Pratt & Whitney Canada's PT6A-67T Engine ..
PU
11/14Turboprop maker ATR to pick upgraded engines -sources
RE
11/14RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Canada Appoints Five Jet Aviation Locations as Des..
PU
11/11What's on deck for Dubai?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 671 M - -
Net income 2021 4 696 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 072 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 89,35 $
Average target price 102,44 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Tracy A. Atkinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.26%133 951
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.48%94 021
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.03%57 074
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION35.04%56 045
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.04%43 411
BAE SYSTEMS PLC16.78%24 311