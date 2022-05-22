Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney Canada launches a P&WCSMART™ Flat-Rate “Zero Time Since Overhaul” Exchange for PW615F-A Engines powering Cessna Mustang jets

GENEVA, May 22, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announced today it has officially expanded the portfolio of its popular P&WCSMART™ maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions with the launch of a new offering for its business jet engines. The expansion is part of the company's ongoing effort to provide flexible, cost-effective solutions for major engine maintenance, which support the full engine lifecycle, with flat-rate overhaul options, overhaul alternatives and more. The new P&WCSMART solution is a flat-rate "zero time since overhaul" (zero-TSO) engine exchange for PW615F-A engines that power Cessna Mustang jets.

"This is the first time we have extended our suite of P&WCSMART solutions to customers of our turbofan engines," said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "P&WCSMART solutions provide competitive flat rates and capped costs for major engine maintenance, eliminating price variables and uncertainty. The solutions continue to attract new and repeat customers by delivering the best value in the industry using genuine engine-OEM parts and world-class service."

The P&WCSMART Flat Rate Zero-TSO Engine Exchange for PW615F-A Engines

The new P&WCSMART offering enables customers to exchange their existing PW615F-A engine with a freshly overhauled PW615F-A engine for a very attractive price. With this option, customers avoid having to rent an engine and the corresponding removal and installation. This reduces downtime at the shop to just a few days - to install the 0-TSO exchange engine.

"We develop our P&WCSMART maintenance solutions through ongoing dialogue with operators," said Makris. "These solutions allow us to rapidly respond to customers by delivering bottom-line value and options at every stage of the engine lifecycle."

The P&WCSMART portfolio launched in 2014 and, along with its new solution for business jet engines, it has expanded to more than 30 different offerings for PT6A and P&WC-powered helicopters and regional aircraft.

