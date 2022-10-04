Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:50 2022-10-04 pm EDT
85.25 USD   +2.57%
01:12pRaytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ Flight Testing Starts on Airbus A320neo Aircraft
PU
08:01aRaytheon Technologies to release third quarter results on Oct. 25, 2022
PR
09/30Hypersonics : Developing and defending against missiles far faster than sound
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ Flight Testing Starts on Airbus A320neo Aircraft

10/04/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOULOUSE, France, October 4, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney today announced that Airbus has started development flight testing of the GTF Advantage engine on an A320neo aircraft. This early flight test campaign will continue to mature the engine by testing it in a variety of environments, including hot and cold weather and operation from high-altitude airports. The flight test campaign is an extension of ongoing product development by Pratt & Whitney and Airbus. Engine certification will continue through the first half of 2023, including flights currently underway on the Pratt & Whitney flying test bed in Mirabel, Québec, Canada, as well as extensive endurance testing to ensure product maturity at entry into service. The engine has completed more than 2,400 hours and 7,800 cycles of testing, including a successful test on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

"GTF engines already offer the lowest fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for the A320neo family," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "The GTF Advantage engine extends that lead. It also enhances aircraft capability by increasing thrust and protects durability by running cooler. For airlines, this means new revenue opportunities and better operating economics. Our revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for more sustainable aviation technologies in the decades ahead, and the GTF Advantage engine is the next step in that journey."

The GTF Advantage engine lowers fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 1% compared to the current model GTF engine. Capable of a takeoff thrust improvement of 4% at sea level, the engine could enable longer range and higher payload, making it particularly suitable for A321XLR aircraft and unlocking more destinations for airlines. In addition, the engine will offer an increase of up to 8% takeoff thrust at higher altitudes. GTF Advantage will be intermixable and interchangeable with the current GTF engine to ensure maximum operational flexibility.

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine with Collins Aerospace nacelle is the only geared propulsion system delivering industry-leading sustainability benefits and dependable, world-class operating costs. GTF-powered aircraft reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 16% to 20%, NOx emissions by up to 50% and noise footprint by up to 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% SAF and successfully tested on 100% SAF, the engines are capable of further reductions in carbon emissions, which will help the aviation industry meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

*Reductions vs. prior-generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 17:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
01:12pRaytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ Flight Testing Starts on Airb..
PU
08:01aRaytheon Technologies to release third quarter results on Oct. 25, 2022
PR
09/30Hypersonics : Developing and defending against missiles far faster than sound
PU
09/30At Raytheon Technologies, disability inclusion means being seen for who you are
AQ
09/30Raytheon Technologies Bags $36 Million Modification Contract From US Navy
MT
09/30Raytheon Technologies Secures $49 Million Modification Contract from US Navy
MT
09/29Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the fall
MS
09/28Firehawk Aerospace Inc. announced that it has received $15.5 million in funding from a ..
CI
09/27Jefferies & Co Adjusts Raytheon Technologies Price Target to $100 From $110, Maintains ..
MT
09/27Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 737 M - -
Net income 2022 5 620 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 83,11 $
Average target price 108,75 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Christopher T. Calio Chief Operating Officer
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.43%122 318
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.69%105 992
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.48%75 145
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.79%60 362
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.95%41 600
BAE SYSTEMS PLC45.33%27 970