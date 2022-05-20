Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 02:19:10 pm EDT
88.62 USD   -1.81%
02:05pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines Power Inaugural A321neo Flight by Delta Air Lines
PU
08:13aRaytheon Technologies Partners with Feeding America to Support Underserved Communities
AQ
08:13aRaytheon Intelligence & Space sheds light on Department 22
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines Power Inaugural A321neo Flight by Delta Air Lines

05/20/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, May 20, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney, Airbus and Delta Air Lines ("Delta") today celebrated the first revenue flight of the airline's first Airbus A321neo aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines. The event was commemorated with a gate celebration at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, attended by representatives of all three companies, after which the plane departed for San Francisco International Airport. Delta announced the selection of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power its A321neo fleet in December 2017, with a total of 155 purchase commitments through 2027.

"Our GTF-powered A321neo fleet extends our long and successful partnership with Pratt & Whitney," said Mahendra Nair, senior vice president, fleet and TechOps supply chain. "We're seeing unprecedented demand for the summer travel season, and we look forward to offering our customers an elevated experience on board our new state-of-the-art aircraft."

Pratt & Whitney powers more than 230 aircraft in Delta's fleet today including Airbus A220 and A330 aircraft, as well as Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft. The airline's GTF-powered A220 fleet is the largest in the world, with 55 aircraft. In 2019, Delta TechOps joined the Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network, which supports GTF operators of Airbus A220 and A320neo family aircraft around the world.

"Today we celebrate another milestone with the Delta team as they enter service with their new GTF-powered A321neo aircraft," said Rick Deurloo, chief commercial officer at Pratt & Whitney. "We thank Delta for their confidence in Pratt & Whitney and look forward to building upon our 90-year relationship."

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine is the only geared propulsion system delivering industry-leading sustainability benefits, mature dispatch reliability and world-class operating costs. GTF engines for the Airbus A320neo family reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 16 percent, regulated emissions by 50 percent and noise footprint by 75 percent. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for more sustainable aviation technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 18:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
02:05pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines Power Inaugural A321neo Flight ..
PU
08:13aRaytheon Technologies Partners with Feeding America to Support Underserved Communities
AQ
08:13aRaytheon Intelligence & Space sheds light on Department 22
AQ
08:13aRaytheon Technologies Corporation - Middle-schoolers today, problem-solvers tomorrow
AQ
05/19RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Kord team-up to defeat multiple mortars and large dro..
PR
05/12Raytheon Technologies' RTX Ventures Invests in Hypersonic Aircraft Developer Hermeus
MT
05/12Raytheon Technologies venture capital group invests in Hermeus
PR
05/05DZ Bank Adjusts Price Target for Raytheon Technologies tp $109 From $106, Maintains Buy..
MT
05/04Qantas Airways Confirms Selection of Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines to Power Airbus A220 a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 309 M - -
Net income 2022 5 604 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 90,25 $
Average target price 113,60 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Christopher T. Calio Chief Operating Officer
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.87%133 847
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION19.75%113 442
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.52%69 717
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.40%60 363
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.14%44 890
BAE SYSTEMS PLC36.01%29 506