  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney and Embraer Complete 100% SAF Flight Testing of GTF-powered E195-E2 Aircraft

06/30/2022 | 08:23am EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney and Embraer have successfully tested a GTF-powered E195-E2 aircraft on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The test, with one engine running on 100% SAF, validated that GTF engines and the E-Jets E2 family can fly on both engines with blends of up to 100% SAF without any compromise to safety or performance. The aircraft completed two days of ground tests at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, culminating in a 70-minute flight test at Vero Beach Regional Airport in Florida.

"The E2 is already the most efficient single aisle aircraft flying today, saving up to 25% CO2 emissions compared to previous generation aircraft. This reduction in emissions can be increased up to an impressive 85% with 100% SAF. Replacement of older aircraft by new generation products and scaling up SAF production are the two most effective actions commercial aviation can take now to achieve a significant reduction in emissions," said Rodrigo Silva e Souza, vice president strategy and sustainability at Embraer Commercial Aviation. "Embraer and Pratt & Whitney are leading the industry with products that are more efficient for our customers and more sustainable for our society. This test demonstrates that the E2 is ready for 100% SAF certification and operation once the industry finalizes standards."

All Pratt & Whitney engines and Embraer aircraft are currently certified to operate with SAF blended up to 50% with standard Jet A/A1 kerosene, according to ASTM International specifications. Future specifications will enable blends of up to 100% SAF to maximize the emissions reduction potential of using fuel derived from sustainable, non-fossil-based feedstocks.

"SAF is a core part of our sustainability road map, and we continue to work with industry partners and regulators to support the development of a drop-in standard for 100% SAF," said Graham Webb, chief sustainability officer at Pratt & Whitney. "This test proves that GTF engines can operate on any fuel, and that the E-Jets E2 family is ready for 100% SAF certification once the industry finalizes the standard for unblended SAF."

The SAF used by Embraer and Pratt & Whitney was 100% Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosine (HEFA-SPK) acquired from World Energy. HEFA-SPK is a specific type of hydrotreated renewable feedstock fuel used in aviation and is considered a leading alternative replacement for conventional jet fuel by the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI), due to the sustainability of its feedstock.

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine is the only geared propulsion system delivering industry-leading sustainability benefits and world-class operating costs. It is the exclusive powerplant of the Embraer E-Jets E2 family, which reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions up to 25% per seat, NOx emissions by 50% and noise footprint by 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and successfully tested on 100% SAF, the engines are capable of even lower carbon emissions, which will help the industry meet its target of net zero emissions by 2050. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for more sustainable aviation technologies in the decades ahead. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

*Reductions vs. prior generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
