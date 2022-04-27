Log in
Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney and Wizz Air Celebrate Delivery of 1,000th GTF-powered Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

04/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
HARTFORD, Conn., April 27, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney announced today that 1,000 Airbus A320neo family aircraft powered by GTF engines have now been delivered to airlines around the world. The 1,000th aircraft was an A321neo delivered to Wizz Air in Budapest, Hungary. The airline has selected GTF engines to power 276 A320neo family aircraft, of which 54 have now been delivered. Pratt & Whitney also powers the airline's fleet of 105 A320ceo family aircraft with V2500® engines.

"We are thrilled to accept the 1,000th GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft," said Owain Jones, chief development officer at Wizz Air. "The industry-leading technology in the GTF engine is helping to power our growth, while significantly reducing our impact on the environment and further reducing our already best-in-class operating costs. Our collaboration with Pratt & Whitney has helped us make air travel affordable for more people than ever before, and they are now partnering with us through our efforts to help our Ukrainian brothers and sisters reach safe destinations."

Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines around the world have saved airlines more than 600 million gallons of fuel and avoided more than six million metric tons of carbon emissions. GTF engines power more than 1,200 aircraft delivered to 62 operators across three aircraft families.

"Congratulations to the Wizz Air team on the 1,000th GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, and on the success that we've achieved together since your first flight in 2004," said Rick Deurloo, chief commercial officer at Pratt & Whitney. "We are honored to work with you in connecting people and in making the world more sustainable."

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine is the only geared propulsion system delivering industry-leading sustainability benefits, mature dispatch reliability and world-class operating costs. GTF engines for the Airbus A320neo family reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 16 percent, regulated emissions by 50 percent and noise footprint by 75 percent. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for more sustainable aviation technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
