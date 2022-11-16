Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:43 2022-11-16 pm EST
94.51 USD   -1.34%
02:29pRaytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney's World-Class North Carolina Turbine Airfoil Production Facility Nears Operational Capability
PU
03:50aRaytheon Technologies Secures $29.5 Million Modification to Agreement With US Missile Defense Agency
MT
11/15Defense Stocks Gain Ground on Reports of Russian Missiles Crossing Into NATO Member Poland
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney's World-Class North Carolina Turbine Airfoil Production Facility Nears Operational Capability

11/16/2022 | 02:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Building exterior complete; Hiring continues

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2022 - With the majority of exterior construction complete, Pratt & Whitney's state-of-the-art turbine airfoil production facility in Asheville, N.C., is expected to achieve initial operational capability in the second quarter of 2023. The 1.2 million square foot facility incorporates Industry 4.0 standards, featuring highly automated manufacturing to improve safety, quality, productivity, and cost in support of high-volume programs, including the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ and F135 engines, for decades to come.

Production in Asheville will complement existing turbine airfoil work that is currently done across Pratt & Whitney's facilities. The facility will house an advanced casting foundry and conduct machining, coating and finishing of airfoils onsite. Within the first year of production, the facility will have 100% connected machines and digital information flow for employees. The $650 million investment is also expected to create 800 new jobs through 2027, and to date, the majority of the current 150 positions have been filled by local hires.

In May 2021, Pratt & Whitney broke ground on the new facility, holding a last beam ceremony in January 2022, and marking 'power on' in July. Today, another milestone was reached as employees, the business community and elected officials, including North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper and Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, gathered to officially cut the ribbon for the new facility.

"Pratt & Whitney's new Asheville facility is a cornerstone of our industrial transformation and a key investment that will support growing demand for GTF engine-powered aircraft and for the F135 engine, which powers the F-35 Lightning II," said Shane Eddy, president, Pratt & Whitney. "It represents the harmonized execution of our CORE Operating System and fully integrated Industry 4.0 capabilities designed around our people and processes that add value to our products. It's an honor to celebrate the ribbon cutting of this facility in the state that was first in flight."

"Global companies like Pratt & Whitney can choose to locate anywhere, but they know they've made the smart move with North Carolina," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. "This investment will strengthen our state's manufacturing industry, bringing good paying jobs to Buncombe County for years to come."

"Pratt & Whitney's new facility is the largest manufacturing project we've seen in the western part of our state," said North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders. "Our state ranks as number one for manufacturing in the Southeast, and we're excited to add Pratt & Whitney to the family of world-class manufacturers that call North Carolina home."

"The County Commissioners are excited to see this historic project move forward. Our support for the Pratt & Whitney project is all about improving the opportunities for workers in western North Carolina. This project will produce hundreds of good jobs that increase wages in the mountain region for decades to come," said Chairman of the Buncombe County Commission Brownie Newman.

The factory has met or exceeded Pratt & Whitney's greenhouse gas, water and waste goals, and features several sustainability and environmental stewardship initiatives including LEED certification, zero liquid waste discharge, and 100% achievement of best practices for wastewater, energy and greenhouse gases.

For more information on Pratt & Whitney's Asheville facility, visit https://prattwhitney.com/careers/asheville-facility.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 19:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
02:29pRaytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney's World-Class North Carolina Turbine Airfoil Produ..
PU
03:50aRaytheon Technologies Secures $29.5 Million Modification to Agreement With US Missile D..
MT
11/15Defense Stocks Gain Ground on Reports of Russian Missiles Crossing Into NATO Member Pol..
MT
11/15Raytheon Intelligence & Space launches Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US De..
AQ
11/11Raytheon Intelligence & Space's VIIRS Sensor and Common Ground System Set to Expand Ear..
AQ
11/10Raytheon Technologies : Pratt & Whitney Advances Combustor Technologies with NASA HyTEC Pr..
PU
11/10Raytheon Technologies Gets $60.4 Million Contract Modification From US Navy
MT
11/09Raytheon Technologies : Royal Jordanian Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Powe..
PU
11/09Raytheon Technologies : At Raytheon Technologies, Indigenous inclusion is about knowing yo..
PU
11/08Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 165 M - -
Net income 2022 5 718 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,79 $
Average target price 104,01 $
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Christopher T. Calio Chief Operating Officer
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.01%140 980
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION30.00%122 454
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.46%77 067
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.48%67 446
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.14%42 125
BAE SYSTEMS PLC34.34%27 120