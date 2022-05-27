Raytheon Technologies : Rick Deurloo Succeeds Carroll Lane as President of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., May 27, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney today named Rick Deurloo president of its Commercial Engines business. In this position, Rick will retain his current responsibilities as senior vice president and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Pratt & Whitney while assuming overall leadership of the Commercial Engines business from Carroll Lane, who has elected to leave the company for another leadership opportunity. Deurloo will assume this expanded role effective immediately and will continue to report to Pratt & Whitney President Shane Eddy.

"Pratt & Whitney's commercial engines business is well positioned for long-term success thanks to its technology and product offerings across a strong portfolio of major platforms such as the GTF, V2500 and mature engines," said Pratt & Whitney President Shane Eddy. "That momentum will continue and grow with Rick, who brings a wealth of experience and a deep knowledge of our commercial customers to this expanded role. I'm confident the commercial business will continue to deliver on our customers' high expectations under Rick's leadership."

Deurloo joined the former United Technologies Corporation in 1998 and has more than 20 years of experience in management and sales in the global aerospace industry. Prior to his role as senior vice president and CCO, where he was responsible for leading and directing all Sales, Marketing and Customer Support worldwide for Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines and International Aero Engines (IAE), Deurloo held other senior leadership positions including regional vice president of sales for the Americas.

Lane has held leadership roles with the former United Technologies Corporation and Pratt & Whitney for more than nine years, including president of the Commercial Engines business for the past two and a half years, where he led the organization through the pandemic as well as the realignment of the Commercial Engines business.

"We thank Carroll for his leadership in Commercial Engines, and for his decade of distinguished service at Pratt & Whitney and the former United Technologies Corporation," Eddy said.

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units and a division of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX). To learn more about RTX, visit the website at www.rtx.com or follow the company on Twitter: @RTX.