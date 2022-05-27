Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
96.71 USD   +1.80%
04:32pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Rick Deurloo Succeeds Carroll Lane as President of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines
PU
10:57aRaytheon Technologies, US Army Reportedly Sign $687 Million Deal for Anti-Aircraft Stinger Missiles
MT
07:03aKongsberg Wins $67 Million Order to Supply Naval Strike Missiles to US Navy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : Rick Deurloo Succeeds Carroll Lane as President of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines

05/27/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., May 27, 2022 - Pratt & Whitney today named Rick Deurloo president of its Commercial Engines business. In this position, Rick will retain his current responsibilities as senior vice president and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Pratt & Whitney while assuming overall leadership of the Commercial Engines business from Carroll Lane, who has elected to leave the company for another leadership opportunity. Deurloo will assume this expanded role effective immediately and will continue to report to Pratt & Whitney President Shane Eddy.

"Pratt & Whitney's commercial engines business is well positioned for long-term success thanks to its technology and product offerings across a strong portfolio of major platforms such as the GTF, V2500 and mature engines," said Pratt & Whitney President Shane Eddy. "That momentum will continue and grow with Rick, who brings a wealth of experience and a deep knowledge of our commercial customers to this expanded role. I'm confident the commercial business will continue to deliver on our customers' high expectations under Rick's leadership."

Deurloo joined the former United Technologies Corporation in 1998 and has more than 20 years of experience in management and sales in the global aerospace industry. Prior to his role as senior vice president and CCO, where he was responsible for leading and directing all Sales, Marketing and Customer Support worldwide for Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines and International Aero Engines (IAE), Deurloo held other senior leadership positions including regional vice president of sales for the Americas.

Lane has held leadership roles with the former United Technologies Corporation and Pratt & Whitney for more than nine years, including president of the Commercial Engines business for the past two and a half years, where he led the organization through the pandemic as well as the realignment of the Commercial Engines business.

"We thank Carroll for his leadership in Commercial Engines, and for his decade of distinguished service at Pratt & Whitney and the former United Technologies Corporation," Eddy said.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units and a division of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX). To learn more about RTX, visit the website at www.rtx.com or follow the company on Twitter: @RTX.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 20:31:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
04:32pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Rick Deurloo Succeeds Carroll Lane as President of Pratt & Whitney..
PU
10:57aRaytheon Technologies, US Army Reportedly Sign $687 Million Deal for Anti-Aircraft Stin..
MT
07:03aKongsberg Wins $67 Million Order to Supply Naval Strike Missiles to US Navy
MT
05/25RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Intelligence & Space to create a cross-lingual information extract..
PU
05/25Raytheon Technologies CFO to present at UBS's Global Industrials and Transportation Con..
PR
05/23RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Missiles & Defense awarded $423 million US Navy contract for SPY-6..
PU
05/23Supply chain, labor snags delay CFM jet engines -sources
RE
05/22RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Canada Launches Video Series to Support Customers ..
PU
05/22RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Canada Launches Carbon Offset Service to General A..
PU
05/22RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Canada launches a P&WCSMART™ Flat-Rate &ldqu..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 340 M - -
Net income 2022 5 772 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 95,00 $
Average target price 113,38 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Christopher T. Calio Chief Operating Officer
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.71%140 891
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION26.05%119 405
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.81%72 659
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.14%61 327
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.04%45 671
BAE SYSTEMS PLC40.23%30 628