    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-05 pm EDT
95.75 USD   -0.34%
Raytheon Technologies Wins $2.02 Billion Contract From U.S. Navy

06/05/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Raytheon Technologies was awarded a $2.02 billion contract modification from the U.S. Navy to procure materials, parts, components and construction for aircrafts, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The aerospace and defense conglomerate will also deliver spare engines, power modules and other hardware in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants.

Work will mainly be performed in East Hartford, Conn., and Indianapolis.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-23 1749ET

05:50pRaytheon Technologies Wins $2.02 Billion Contract From U.S. Navy
DJ
04:31pRaytheon Technologies Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
04:02pSector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Late Monday
MT
02:37pSafran confirms talks with Raytheon over flight control assets
RE
02:04pSector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
12:15pSafran in Talks Over Raytheon's Flight Control, Actuation Business
DJ
12:10pRaytheon in Talks to Sell Actuation Unit to Safran for About $1 Billion
MT
11:05aRaytheon in Talks to Sell Actuation Unit to Safran for About $1 Billion
MT
10:52aLATAM Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines to Power Up to 146 Airbus A320neo Family Airc..
AQ
10:39aRaytheon Technologies' Pratt & Whitney Says Latam Airlines Selects GTF Engines for A320..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 72 708 M - -
Net income 2023 5 799 M - -
Net Debt 2023 27 886 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 182 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 95,75 $
Average target price 109,70 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher T. Calio President & Chief Operating Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark E. Russell Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robin Diamonte Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.80%140 095
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.58%115 101
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.65%67 400
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.73%57 259
BAE SYSTEMS PLC10.09%35 802
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.48%34 522
