Raytheon Technologies Wins $2.02 Billion Contract From U.S. Navy

Raytheon Technologies was awarded a $2.02 billion contract modification from the U.S. Navy to procure materials, parts, components and construction for aircrafts, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The aerospace and defense conglomerate will also deliver spare engines, power modules and other hardware in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants.

Work will mainly be performed in East Hartford, Conn., and Indianapolis.

