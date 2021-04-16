Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raytheon Technologies : Mission training on a digital battlefield

04/16/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The gunner puts on a virtual headset that takes him from an ordinary office building to a vast, rugged desert. With a missile launcher on his shoulder, he scans the horizon. The sun is blinding. It will affect his aim.

His assistant gunner, right there beside him in the virtual world, tracks a target. An instructor watches over them both.

An adversary's helicopter comes into range. The gunner takes aim and fires. He hears the roar of the rocket engine and watches as his shot, a Stinger missile, pursues the target.

The gunner has just demonstrated the Stinger Virtual Trainer®, a new system from Raytheon Technologies that uses recent advancements in virtual reality and gaming to provide military agencies with a safer, cheaper and easier way for troops to get their reps on the Stinger missile launcher, a man-portable weapon used to defend against a range of airborne targets.

'We are using the most advanced training technology to give Stinger gunners an unfair advantage on the battlefield,' said Greg Toy, who leads a technical team of experts at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Close to the real thing

Accuracy was the priority throughout the system's development. The launcher weighs and feels the same as an actual Stinger weapon system.

The virtual missiles and targets, programmed with decades' worth of unclassified data from real-world Stinger launches, behave as they do in the field, whether that's a wooded area, a rocky desert or an Arctic plain. And the engagement sequence comes straight from the military's official gunner's handbook.

The trainer is built on Raytheon Technologies' Instinct® common operating environment, which replicates realistic terrain and targets, and allows service members to train cooperatively and remotely from anywhere in the world. Raytheon Intelligence & Space builds the software that connects the system's hardware.

'Our trainer allows users to run through realistic scenarios they are likely to encounter in the real world, and they can build their confidence before ever firing a real missile,' Toy said.

One key benefit is that troops can train repeatedly and extensively at a low cost per engagement; digital missiles are free and the supply is infinite.

'Simulated training will never replace a live-fire exercise, but virtual trainers enabled by Instinct let users fire hundreds or even thousands of practice shots before they get to that first live missile,' said John Bergeron, vice president of Sustainment at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Other benefits

The system provides training to a standard, two-person Stinger gunnery team, and it allows instructors and spectators to watch the action. A single gunner could jump in and practice shooting at targets without a live instructor and get automated feedback from Raytheon's after-action review.

The Stinger Virtual Trainer is compatible with a variety of commercial-off-the-shelf virtual reality headsets like the tested and proven HTC Vive Pro. Raytheon will offer users a service that includes onsite installation, operational support, train the trainer, warranty repairs, and hardware and software upgrades.

The system can be connected to other simulation and training devices in a U.S. Department of Defense synthetic training environment or other high-level architecture networks. It's designed to be modular and open for multiservice combined-arms training across a spectrum of virtual and augmented reality systems.

The Stinger Virtual Trainer is the first of many handheld weapon training solutions the company is looking to develop on the Instinct operating system.

'This is just the beginning,' said Dean Hoover, a systems engineering manager for Raytheon Intelligence & Space's Virtual Systems. 'Common operating environments like Instinct offer military agencies warfighting capabilities as software applications.'

Raytheon will look to its tactical weapons and simulation expertise across the company and the latest DevSecOps principles to rapidly bring this next-gen training to market.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
05:40pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES  : Mission training on a digital battlefield
PU
04/15RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES  : SMASH and Raytheon Technologies Announce Partnership to..
PR
04/15RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES  : Looking beyond Landsat 7
PU
04/15RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES  : Baird Adjusts Raytheon Technologies PT to $100 From $81..
MT
04/14RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES  : Credit Suisse Adjusts Raytheon Technologies PT to $90 F..
MT
04/13RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES  : to Host 2021 Investor Meeting
PR
04/12RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES  : A bot built to stop spearphishing
PU
04/12RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES  : Appoints Neil Mitchill as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
04/12RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES  : Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Raytheon Technologi..
MT
04/09Raytheon Names Neil Mitchill as Chief Financial Officer
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 508 M - -
Net income 2021 5 220 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 87,17 $
Last Close Price 77,97 $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony F. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas A. Kennedy Executive Chairman
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.02%117 738
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION10.04%108 873
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.18%55 466
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION23.59%52 563
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.57%43 325
BAE SYSTEMS PLC6.96%23 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ