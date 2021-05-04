Log in
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Raytheon Technologies : RTX and its companies including Pratt & Whitney send life-saving machines to India for…

05/04/2021 | 09:29am EDT
NEW DELHI, India, May 4, 2021 - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), which employs nearly 5,000 people in India, primarily through Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, is acting to support the nation during the challenging second wave of COVID-19 cases and protect the health of its colleagues, their families and communities.

The company is donating 1,000 oxygen concentrators that have already started arriving in India, through the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum and organizations actively working with the government across the country. These life-saving devices will be distributed where the need is the greatest, including those communities where our employees work and live. RTX will continue to explore ways to partner and support impacted communities as India recovers.

'Although there are signs of recovery in many parts of the world, our teammates in India continue to confront the enormous challenges of the pandemic,' said Pam Erickson, chief communications officer for Raytheon Technologies. 'The time for us to act is now.'

'We need a global response to tackle India's second wave of COVID-19 infections. The aerospace industry has been on the frontlines, with our military and airline customers transporting vaccines, oxygen and medicines with urgency,' said Ashmita Sethi, president & country head, Pratt & Whitney. 'We are proud to power their efforts, and help directly in this time of crisis.'

Teams across RTX are also actively working on securing resources, and utilizing supply chain capabilities to provide PPE and other essential supplies for employees and local communities. Raytheon Technologies will be matching employee donations made through May 22, which will be channeled to several nonprofits supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

Pratt & Whitney has a proud seventy year legacy of supporting India's aviation growth across commercial, regional and military aviation. With over 680 turboprop, turboshaft and turbofan aircraft, Pratt & Whitney has the largest footprint of any engine maker in the country, and one in every two people flying in India, fly on planes powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

Through its businesses, Raytheon Technologies has been investing in India for decades. Together, RTX companies Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense are actively involved in 'Make in India' with their design, engineering and MRO centers - and 'Skill India' through their training center and STEM education initiatives.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. To learn more about RTX, visit its website at www.rtx.com.

For further queries please contact:
Aniruddho Chakraborty
Pratt & Whitney
E:Aniruddho.Chakraborty@prattwhitney.com
M: +91-9818629967

Arshiya Ahmed
AvianWE
E: arshiya@avianwe.com
M: +91-8377984933

Tulika Bhardwaj
AvianWE
E: tulika@avianwe.com
M: +91-8851646206

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 13:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
