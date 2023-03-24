Raytheon Technologies : rsquo; Pratt & Whitney Business Announces Plans for $255M Investment in Oklahoma City Sustainment Center Near Tinker AFB

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., March 24, 2023 - Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) business, today announced its plans to invest $255 million through 2028 in a world-class sustainment facility in Oklahoma City, Okla. The new 845,000-square-foot facility will act as a hub for depot operations for all Pratt & Whitney military engines, including those for the F-35, C-17, F-22, F-15, F-16, B-52, and E-3 AWACS.

"This is an exciting announcement for Oklahoma and our growing international dominance in the aerospace and defense industry," said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. "This $255 million investment in a world-class sustainment center helps strengthen Oklahoma's position as the MRO capital of the world and I am thrilled for Pratt & Whitney to continue to invest and expand in our state."

"Pratt & Whitney's Oklahoma City site plays a critical role in our global sustainment network," said Jill Albertelli, president, Pratt & Whitney Military Engines. "Last year, the team achieved record output for the F117, F119, and F135 Heavy Maintenance Centers-this investment in a new facility will further expand our capabilities and reaffirm our commitment to our customer for years to come. We are grateful for the support provided by our partner, the United States Air Force, and by the state of Oklahoma and the local community."

Pratt & Whitney's Oklahoma City site is part of a global sustainment network-complimenting activations in Australia, Japan, Netherlands and Norway and U.S. locations in Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida, and West Palm Beach. As the only site capable of performing all F135 power module scope levels, the new Oklahoma City Sustainment Center facility will increase the site's maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities as the F135 program continues to expand.

"Expanding the Oklahoma City Sustainment Center is a direct investment in improving our military's ability to meet national security objectives," said Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04). "This facility will play a particularly important role in rapidly delivering the F135 engine core upgrade to the F-35 fleet, which is critical to ensuring all the services have the capabilities they need to fight an advancing threat starting in 2028."

Pratt & Whitney's Engine Core Upgrade (ECU) is a block upgrade for the F135, with the objective of providing an affordable, low risk, and agile pathway to fielding meaningful propulsion capability for all F-35 customers. ECU leverages Department of Defense investments in adaptive technology to deliver the advanced capability needed for Block 4 and beyond, while maintaining the variant-commonality and international partnership approach that the joint program was built upon.

Activated in 2014, Pratt & Whitney's Oklahoma City F135 Heavy Maintenance Center is responsible for the majority of the F135's maintenance work. Last year, the site produced 73 power modules on a requirement of 60 modules-a 43% increase from 2021, or 61% of the total power module output for the sustainment network. This year, site will be responsible for a requirement of 78 production power modules.

"Pratt & Whitney has a long history in Oklahoma City, and we congratulate them on this new facility, which enhances their efficiency and ability to serve the U.S. Air Force," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. "Tinker is a cornerstone of Oklahoma City's economy and culture, and supporting companies that support the base is important to our entire city. Pratt & Whitney's investment in our city, and in the jobs added with this new facility, is significant and appreciated."

The salary for new positions will be upwards of $80,000 dependent on skills and experience. New jobs will be primarily engineering and procurement functions.

"We have been honored to partner with Pratt & Whitney and coordinate the Oklahoma City team as they developed this project," said Christy Gillenwater, President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. "We appreciate the work of our additional partners, including the Oklahoma Industries Authority and Alliance for Economic Development for their work on the site acquisition. Pratt & Whitney has been a critical part of our business community for many years, and we look forward to a long relationship, working together to support their mission."

Pratt & Whitney has an extensive history in Oklahoma, dating back to the establishment of an Army depot for the C-47 Skytrain Assembly in the 1940s. Today, the Oklahoma City site employs more than 450 full-time employees and an additional 450 partner contractors across a number of disciplines including engineering, data analytics, materials and logistics, quality, and procurement. This new facility, comprised of offices, meeting and collaboration spaces, sustainment center, and onsite exercise facility, will consolidate six existing sites, bringing all disciplines into two locations: Pratt & Whitney's Oklahoma City Sustainment Center and Tinker Air Force Base's Air Logistics Complex.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.