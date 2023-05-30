Advanced search
Raytheon Technologies to Host 2023 Investor Meeting

05/30/2023 | 08:01am EDT
ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) announced it will host an investor meeting on June 19, 2023 with presentations from management from 2:30 a.m.5:45 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m.11:45 a.m. local time in Paris). During the event, Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes, and other members of the executive team, will provide details on the company's long-term growth strategy and outlook.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the Internet at investors.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. Corresponding presentations will be available on the site prior to the meeting.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
C: 202.384.2474

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-to-host-2023-investor-meeting-301836196.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
