    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:26:39 2023-05-04 pm EDT
95.74 USD   -1.47%
Raytheon Technologies to advance U.S. Air Force Common Tactical Edge Network

05/04/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
CTEN program supports Air Force JADC2 transformation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) successfully demonstrated the Common Tactical Edge Network developed by the company's Collins Aerospace business and will now be developing an operational architecture for the service.

The Common Tactical Edge Network, or CTEN, will enable tactical data to be shared across disparate networks to enable faster decision making on the battlefield. The CTEN solution supports building the convergence layer to connect sensors and shooters on both existing and emerging platforms across land, air, sea and space.

"CTEN is a JADC2 enabler, operating on a totally open architecture to connect across domains," said Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager for Resilient Networking and Autonomy Solutions for Collins Aerospace. "By integrating disparate networks to create an overlay network, the U.S. Joint commands are enabled to share critical, time-sensitive data in real-time."

The approach for CTEN leverages the company's understanding of existing and emerging tactical datalinks and radios to create optimal networking solutions that are applicable across a broad platform base.

Raytheon Technologies has a long history integrating platform-agnostic systems for the military. Pairing a mature DevSecOps digital engineering pipeline with a real-time battlefield emulator allowed the company to demonstrate how an adaptive convergence layer provides robust network connectivity across disparate systems across various environments.

The company can integrate organic and third-party capability into the developing CTEN architecture and has more than 30 National Security Agency-certified Multi-level Security and End Cryptographic Unit solutions fielded today as well as multiple interoperable aerial network waveforms in use.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

Media contact: Liz Maddy
Email: elizabeth.maddy@collins.com 
Phone: 720-948-9005

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-to-advance-us-air-force-common-tactical-edge-network-301816258.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
