  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17:15 2023-05-25 pm EDT
92.57 USD   -1.16%
01:03pPratt & Whitney says India's Go First has no right over engines
RE
01:01pRaytheon Technologies to deliver Full Rate Production for TCTS Increment II Air Combat Training System for U.S. Navy
PR
12:58pRaytheon Technologies Wins Contract to Develop New Hardware for US Navy Radars
MT
Raytheon Technologies to modernize SPY-6 hardware

05/25/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
New hardware improves signal processing performance

TUCSON, Ariz., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies has been awarded a contract from the Office of Naval Research to develop new hardware for the United States Navy's AN/SPY-6(V) Family of Radars. Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will advance the radar's signal processing capability by modernizing hardware to the latest commercially available electronics, resulting in improved performance.

"Future radars require flexible, sophisticated processing capability to stay ahead of advanced threats," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "We're incorporating fast, heterogenous computing hardware to complement on-going software upgrades and improve signal processing performance to meet our warfighter's needs."

Raytheon's signal processing hardware development approach involves flexible adaptive beamforming and advanced signal processing capability that allows the system to process more information faster. This is made possible by the company's "software-defined aperture" model; a transformative radar architecture that allows rapid development and transition of new capabilities to the fleet without significant re-design. This approach enables the AN/SPY-6 Family of Radars to continually evolve and defend against advancing threat capabilities.

"Advanced capabilities will be flowed to the Fleet by leveraging these powerful computing architectures investments," said Dr. Brad Binder, RF Surveillance Lead at the Office of Naval Research. 

AN/SPY-6(V)1 is integrated with Baseline 10, the US Navy's newest version of its AEGIS combat weapon system. Variants in the SPY-6 family will be installed on U.S. Navy destroyers, amphibious assault ships, amphibious transport dock ships, frigates and aircraft carriers, and are compatible with international naval ships.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Lindsey Drummey
rmdpr@rtx.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-to-modernize-spy-6-hardware-301834962.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
