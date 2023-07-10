By Stephen Nakrosis

Raytheon Technologies said its Collins Aerospace unit received a new task order from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to modify spacesuits for use on the surface of the moon.

The task order under NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services contract will see Collins develop elements compatible for use on the Moon as part of NASA's Artemis missions.

The task order awarded to Collins is valued at $5 million, the company said.

The Artemis missions will see NASA land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, the agency said, as well as help to establish a long-term presence on the Moon.

