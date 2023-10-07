Jesse Lucas, the grandson of USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) namesake Jack Lucas, and his wife Jamie, both work at Raytheon. He is a procurement specialist and she is a program manager, both for the RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft.

The SPY-6 radar, paired with Raytheon's suite of maritime precision weapons, gives it a one-two punch to counter future threats.

The SPY-6 integrated air and missile defense radar is built and tested at Raytheon's advanced Radar Development Facility in Andover, Massachusetts.

The ship, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) - named for a World War II-era Marine and Medal of Honor recipient - was on its way to its commissioning ceremony.

Standing on the deck of the U.S. Navy's first Flight III guided missile destroyer, Jon Larrabee breathed in salty air as the harbor on the outskirts of Tampa, Florida, came into view.

But Larrabee wasn't on board just for the pageantry. He was there conducting final checks to confirm the ship's AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar was ready to protect the crew.

"We focus on performance, but it's also about reliability," said Larrabee, the radar's chief engineer and a principal technical fellow at Raytheon, an RTX business. "This is the system that's going to protect them, and they need it operational 24/7. Knowing that … it's just the best form of motivation we can have as engineers to do the hard work that's needed."

The USS Jack H. Lucas is the first ship equipped with the SPY-6 radar, and it represents the future of ship self-defense as the Navy is putting the system on every new surface ship in its fleet as well as existing Flight IIA guided missile destroyers.

"This is a proud moment for us all," Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon, told attendees of the USS Jack H. Lucas Commissioning Chairman's Reception. "It is a technological triumph built around our next-generation Air and Missile Defense Radar system, SPY-6, along with connected battlespace capabilities, integrated air and missile defense weapons, strike missiles, torpedo and gun systems. And it is a fitting tribute to Pfc. Jack H. Lucas."

The USS Jack H. Lucas' radar, the SPY-6(V)1, is part of a family of advanced naval radars that can find and track enemy jets, drones, rotorcrafts, and cruise and ballistic missiles while resisting interference, like noise from rough seas.

The new radar replaces one the Navy has used for 40 years. It has 30 times the sensitivity of its predecessor, giving operators and commanders more time to react by identifying threats, including hypersonic weapons, faster and at farther distances.

SPY-6 will be integrated onto nearly 50 Navy ships over the next 10 years. It's the Navy's first truly scalable radar, making it easy to configure to any type of ship.