Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore: A gateway to the dynamic Asia Pacific region

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Singapore: A gateway to the dynamic Asia Pacific region February 11, 2022

Singapore's economy is growing faster than it has in more than a decade. It is a hub for regional finance, transport and manufacturing, and its military serves as a pillar of stability not only locally but in the Asia Pacific as a whole.

Raytheon Technologies' presence in Singapore, along with its products, systems and services, reflect both the city-state's economic growth and its strategic defence needs. With nearly 4,000 employees locally and about 16,000 across the region, Raytheon Technologies' businesses produce engines and other parts for narrow-body planes; maintenance, repair and overhaul work for commercial and military aircraft; a host of technologies to connect the aviation ecosystem and multiple systems on the F-35 fighter jet - including the engine that powers the platform.

"Singapore is the gateway to the dynamic Southeast Asia region," said Liping Xie, vice president of Government Relations for Asia Pacific at Raytheon Technologies.

Taking flight across the Asia Pacific

Regional air traffic is recovering, and the demand for aircraft is growing. The Asia Pacific will need about 8,000 aircraft over the next decade, according to estimates from Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business. Two-thirds are expected to be single-aisle aircraft, many of which will be powered by Pratt & Whitney's GTF engine. In total, the business' engines currently power more than 1,700 commercial aircraft in the region.

"The population is growing. The middle class is growing. And the number of people flying for the first time is growing," said Mary Ellen Jones, vice president of the Asia Pacific Customer Business for Pratt & Whitney.

Legacy carriers continue to operate long-range passenger flights, and they've also pivoted to transporting cargo during the pandemic. At the same time, low-cost carriers have met the growing demand for domestic flights - increasing the need for narrow-body aircraft. That demand, in turn, has spurred the production of smarter and more sustainable aircraft that use the GTF engine.

The GTF engine has brought about "a huge change in fuel efficiency," Jones said, citing its 16% to 20% reduction in fuel burn compared to prior-generation engines.

The GTF engine reduces overall emissions and its geared architecture has a reduced noise footprint of 75%, improving environmental impact and reducing airlines' costs of doing business.

Creating a contactless passenger journey

Passenger demographics are changing - and so is the type of journey they want. To meet that need, both in the Asia Pacific region and around the world, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, is investing in connected aviation services that include digital health passports and biometric systems to simplify security and boarding. Not only will these services meet the rising demand for contactless passenger experiences, they also improve sustainability - a key initiative across the region.

"As the commercial aviation industry looks toward recovery, we've positioned Raytheon Technologies as a partner for airlines and airports that are looking to deliver a contactless passenger journey," said Talel Kamel, vice president of international business development for Customer & Account Management at Collins Aerospace.

Sustainability is a priority across commercial aviation as well as defence. Raytheon Technologies' businesses are helping customers meet these critical goals through the pursuit of products including lower-emission jet engines and zero-carbon radars.

"Sustainability is one of the biggest lessons learned coming out of this pandemic," Kamel said. "We're making a conscious effort to fly leaner and lighter and build sustainability into our manufacturing processes for this market."

Transforming MRO operations and innovation

Just as demand for new aircraft has increased, so has demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul work in both commercial and military aviation. Maintenance, repair and overhaul, often called MRO, has resulted in significant growth in Singapore, which has already captured more than 10% of the global share for these services, according to the International Trade Administration.

Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney have facilities in several locations throughout the island to support the demand. In 2020, Collins Aerospace opened an Innovation Hub in Changi, Singapore. The 10,000 square-foot facility added new jobs and has spurred development in areas including robotics, automation, software and data science. The Innovation Hub will soon be able to deliver new proofs of concept, Kamel said, using data from smart aircraft for predictive maintenance tools, creating advanced maximum manufacturing capabilities and becoming one of the three centers of excellence for additive technologies.

"The Innovation Hub expands our capabilities on the MRO and manufacturing side with a strong focus on digital transformation, additive manufacturing and the automation process," Xie said.

Strengthening regional security with smarter defence systems

Singapore's technologically advanced military protects not only the city-state but the interests of the region itself.

"This is a very dynamic region geopolitically," Xie said. "We are working with regional partners and allies to bolster their reconnaissance, intelligence and communications capabilities so they can stay ahead of threats."

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, is offering airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, and air dominance solutions to U.S. allies and partners in support of their national security priorities.

Smart defence systems such as ISR aircraft and the SeaVue maritime radar aid military commanders and operators by providing enhanced situational awareness to manage and deter a range of threats rapidly in a wide variety of challenging missions.

"There's a significant demand with respect to next-generation sensing and effects capabilities; command, control and communications; and the ability to defend from challenges in the surface, airborne and space domains," said Joseph Gold, senior regional director for the Indo-Pacific at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "There's also a huge demand for cyber, and the ability to defend networks and systems from outside intrusions."

Against this backdrop, air dominance is a growing regional priority. The Republic of Singapore Air Force has invested in its fleet of F-15 and F-16 fighters, and Singapore has also been approved by the U.S. government to purchase the fifth-generation F-35 as its newest fighter jet.

Raytheon Technologies develops several systems for the F-35, including navigation and landing systems as well as its F135 engine. That engine delivers a step change in capability over fourth-generation engines, with more than 40,000 pounds of thrust, unmatched low-observable signature, world-class thermal management and an advanced engine control system - all of which provide the pilot with a technological edge.

So, too, does Collins' next-generation Helmet Mounted Display, which places vast quantities of flight, tactical and sensor information intuitively on the visors of F-35 pilots - giving them better situational awareness and a greater degree of safety. The helmet will bring in data from an RI&S-built electro-optical distributed aperture system, known as EODAS, which collects and sends real-time, high-resolution imagery from infrared sensors around the aircraft.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense provides much of the F-35's weaponry, including the AMRAAM, AIM-9x, Sidewinder and JSM missiles, as well as the gliding Stormbreaker smart weapon. And for landings, Collins and RI&S developed the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System, or JPALS, which guides aircraft onto carriers and amphibious assault ships in all weather and surface conditions.

Singapore Airshow 2022

The Singapore Airshow, which takes place every two years, will be held the week of February 14.

"We are excited to get back to Singapore and engage with our industry colleagues and partners again," Jones said.

Events like the Singapore Airshow allow the company to interface with customers and highlight new products, technologies and services.

"It's crucial for our industry to come together and partner with countries and their governments to address some of the most complex challenges," Gold said.

Raytheon Technologies will showcase both commercial aviation and military systems to support programmes and customers within Singapore and the Asia Pacific region to meet their growing demands in aerospace and defence.

The future of aerospace and defence in Singapore

Learn more
If you like this article, share it.

Disclaimer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
10:18aSINGAPORE : A gateway to the dynamic Asia Pacific region
PU
02/10BLACK HISTORY MONTH : Diversifying the Cockpit
PU
02/10RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Pulling out all the stops to make carbon brakes more environmental..
PU
02/10Raytheon Technologies - Fueling the future of flight with Sustainable Aviation Fuels
AQ
02/10Raytheon Technologies - Career blooms for chief engineer on key business programs
AQ
02/09RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : Fueling the future of flight with Sustainable Aviation Fuels
PU
02/09RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : 'If it's too easy, you won't grow'
PU
02/09Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Con..
PR
02/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises after better-than-expected trade deficit da..
02/08Equity Futures Ebb as US Stocks Signal Weaker Start; Europe, Asia Take Mixed Directions
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 628 M - -
Net income 2021 4 684 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 726 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 95,06 $
Average target price 104,78 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Russell Head-Technology & Global Engineering
Paolo C. Dal Cin Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Tracy A. Atkinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.46%142 512
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.01%104 963
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.70%59 634
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.34%58 626
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.93%42 232
BAE SYSTEMS PLC8.58%25 571