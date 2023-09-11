09:39 ET -- RTX is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The aerospace company said it would book a $3 billion pretax charge in the third quarter as it works to address an issue with powder metal used by its Pratt & Whitney unit to make certain aircraft engine parts. RTX falls 5.1% to $79.26. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)


