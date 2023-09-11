Raytheon Technologies Corporation is among the world's leading aeronautics and defense groups. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by sector of activity as follows: - aerial navigation systems (29.3%; Collins Aerospace): manufacturing of electrical, electronical and mechanical systems for aircrafts (compressors, airplane control, etc.), civil and military helicopters, etc.; - aeronautics (29.2%; Pratt & Whitney): design and manufacturing of civil and military aircraft engines, gas turbines, rocket engines and propulsion systems; - missile systems, and integrated air and anti-missile defense systems (21.1%; Raytheon Missiles & Defense): design and manufacturing of weapons systems, missiles, munitions, projectiles, radars systems, control and monitoring equipment, communication, information, detection and imaging systems, etc. ; - aerospace systems (20.4%; Raytheon Intelligence & Space): production of radars, airborne sensors, tactical airborne communications systems, software-defined radio solutions, advanced tactical networking systems, cryptographic systems, real-time sensor networking systems, etc. Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of products (76.7%) and services (24.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (86.3%), Europe (5.8%), Asia/Pacific (2.7%), North Africa and Middle East (0.2%) and other (5%).