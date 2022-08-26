Log in
    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
2022-08-26
93.52 USD   -2.72%
05:47pUS Army awards Raytheon Missiles & Defense $182 million NASAMS contract for Ukraine
PR
04:48pPowell Rattles Wall Street With Hawkish Jackson Hole Speech, S&P Drops 4% to 4-Week Low
MT
04:15pU.S. Army Awards Raytheon $182 Million Contract For Ukraine Air Defense
DJ
US Army awards Raytheon Missiles & Defense $182 million NASAMS contract for Ukraine

08/26/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $182 million contract for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, also known as NASAMS™, a highly adaptable mid-range air defense solution. These systems are expected to be provided to Ukraine in response to that nation's need to defend against advanced air threats. 

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense and our partners are working diligently to quickly deliver this critical, proven air defense capability to help the Ukrainian people defend their homeland," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land Warfare & Air Defense, a Raytheon Missiles & Defense business area. "Ukraine will join a dozen nations around the globe who rely on NASAMS to defeat a multitude of threats, including cruise missiles, aircraft, and unmanned systems."

Jointly developed and produced by RMD and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, NASAMS consists of the Sentinel radar, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, and KDA's Fire Distribution Center. NASAMS provides air defenders with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and emerging cruise missile threats.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
Carolyn Beaudry
RMDPR@rtx.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-awards-raytheon-missiles--defense-182-million-nasams-contract-for-ukraine-301613368.html

SOURCE Raytheon Missiles & Defense


© PRNewswire 2022
