    RTX   US75513E1010

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:00:01 pm EDT
104.97 USD   +0.40%
US Navy awards Raytheon Missiles & Defense up to $1.68 billion for Zumwalt destroyer engineering services

04/20/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
TUCSON, Ariz., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, an activation, sustainment, and modernization contract for $483 million with options, if exercised, totaling $1.68 billion across five years.

Under this contract, Raytheon Missiles & Defense will provide the U.S. Navy services and professionals to complete the activation and fleet introduction of the three Zumwalt-class destroyers, while continuing to develop technology and warfare capabilities.

"This contract underscores our role as a systems integrator, which goes beyond offering customers weapons and radars," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "Our team provides Zumwalt destroyers extensive support, from engineering and cyber protection to software development and upgrades."

Additional services will include design, integration, test and evaluation, system upgrade and replacement, logistics product development, configuration management, and training systems.

The Zumwalt-class destroyers recently achieved initial operational capability in December 2021, with the inaugural fleet employment of USS Zumwalt scheduled for later this year.

For more information on this contract click here.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Media Contact
Tara Wood
rmdpr@rtx.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-navy-awards-raytheon-missiles--defense-up-to-1-68-billion-for-zumwalt-destroyer-engineering-services-301529637.html

SOURCE Raytheon Missiles & Defense


© PRNewswire 2022
