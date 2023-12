December 26, 2023 at 07:03 am EST

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ADDS PREMIER RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL PLATFORM WITH ACQUISITION OF RAYZEBIO

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO: PROPOSED DEAL FOR $62.50 PER SHARE IN CASH, FOR A TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $4.1 BILLION

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO: PROPOSED DEAL FOR $3.6 BILLION NET OF ESTIMATED CASH ACQUIRED

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO: TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY APPROXIMATELY $0.13 IN 2024

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - RAYZEBIO'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT RAYZEBIO'S SHAREHOLDERS TENDER THEIR SHARES IN TENDER OFFER

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO: EXPECTS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION WITH PRIMARILY NEW DEBT ISSUANCE