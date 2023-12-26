RayzeBio, Inc. is a vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical therapeutics company. The Company is focused on building a somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) franchise. The Company's drug candidate, RYZ101, is designed to deliver a highly potent alpha particle radioisotope, Actinium 225 (Ac225), to tumors overexpressing SSTR2. RYZ101 consists of DOTATATE, a peptide binder, and a chelator, bound to Ac225, an alpha particle radioisotope. In addition to its SSTR2 franchise, the Company has discovered a peptide that selectively binds to Glypican-3 (GPC3), an oncofetal protein selectively overexpressed in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) as well as other cancers. The Company is enrolled in a registrational Phase III clinical trial of RYZ101 for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in patients who have experienced progression of their cancer following treatment with Lu177 therapy.