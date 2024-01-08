NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRTX)

Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire Karuna in a transaction valued at an estimated $14 billion. Under the agreement, shareholders of Karuna Therapeutics will be entitled to a payment of $330.00 per share in cash.

Daseke, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSKE)

Daseke has agreed to be acquired by TFI International in a cash deal worth about $1.1 billion. Under the proposed transaction, Daseke shareholders will receive $8.30 per share in cash.

RayzeBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYZB)

Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to purchase RayzeBio in an all-cash deal valued at around $4.1 billion. In accordance with the merger agreement, RayzeBio shareholders are set to receive $62.50 per share in cash.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (Nasdaq: GRCL)

Under the proposed transaction AstraZeneca will purchase Gracell for $2.00 per ordinary share in cash, equivalent to $10.00 per Gracell ADS. A contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share (or $1.50 per Gracell ADS) in cash will be paid upon reaching a specific regulatory milestone.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuehn-law-encourages-krtx-dske-ryzb-and-grcl-investors-to-contact-law-firm-302028627.html

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC