Razer : GRANT OF AWARDS OF RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS UNDER THE 2016 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

Details of the recipients of the Awards and the corresponding number of RSUs underlying the Shares granted are set out below:

Recipients: Certain employees of the Razer group eligible to receive Awards under the 2016 Equity Plan. None of the recipients are connected persons of the Company. Number of RSUs granted: 2,120,618 Vesting schedule: The vesting schedule of the Awards is 25% of the RSUs comprised in each Award per year over four years from April 1, 2022.

For the avoidance of doubt, the vesting of an Award is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2016 Equity Incentive Plan and the fulfilment of all conditions to the vesting of the Award.

The 2016 Equity Incentive Plan does not constitute a share option scheme or an arrangement analogous to a share option scheme for the purpose of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules.

3. Definitions

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: