RAZOR ENERGY CORP.

(RZE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 12/31 02:39:18 pm
0.27 CAD   --.--%
02:18pRAZOR ENERGY : Announces deferral of interest payment
PU
2020RAZOR ENERGY CORP : . Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
2020RAZOR ENERGY : Announces third quarter 2020 results
PU
RAZOR ENERGY : ANNOUNCES DEFERRAL OF INTEREST PAYMENT

01/01/2021 | 02:18pm EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES DEFERRAL OF INTEREST PAYMENT

December 31, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta - Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor" or the "Company") (TSXV: RZE) is announcing that it will be deferring the scheduled December 31, 2020 interest payment to the Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo") under the existing $47.7 million Term Loan Facility (the "Amended Term Loan Facility"). The interest will be capitalized, adding to the principal of the existing Amended Term Loan Facility.

The Amended Term Loan Facility matures on January 31, 2021 and bears an interest rate of 10% per annum. The Amended Term Loan Facility is secured by a first charge on all present and after-acquired personal property as well as a floating charge on land pursuant to a general security agreement and a promissory note.

The Company is grateful to be partners with AIMCo and the continued support as both a major shareholder and senior lender.

About Razor

Razor is a publicly-traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, producing oil and gas properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth, focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSXV under the ticker "RZE".

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey

Kevin Braun

President and Chief Executive Officer

OR

Chief Financial Officer

Razor Energy Corp.

800, 500-5th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5

Telephone: (403) 262-0242

www.razor-energy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

