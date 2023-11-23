Razor Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Razor Energy Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 20.42 million compared to CAD 26.06 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 4.36 million compared to CAD 8.79 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.12 compared to CAD 0.39 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.12 compared to CAD 0.39 a year ago. Basic loss per share was CAD 0.12 compared to CAD 0.36 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was CAD 0.12 compared to CAD 0.36 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was CAD 59.73 million compared to CAD 85.78 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 45.21 million compared to net loss of CAD 11.84 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.54 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.54 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.5 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was CAD 1.55 compared to basic loss per share of CAD 0.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was CAD 1.55 compared to diluted loss per share of CAD 0.5 a year ago.